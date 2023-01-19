Literally every day, I drive by the campus of Mount Marty University (MMU) on the west side of Yankton, and every once in a while, a feeling of shock still jolts me when I see just how much that little school has grown.
MMU’s future feels brighter now than it has at any time I can ever recall. That’s a story we’ve reported on regularly in recent years, and it remains quite a tale to tell.
However, perhaps the best way to appreciate just what has been achieved here is to contrast it to what has happened — and is happening — elsewhere.
This week, it was announced that Presentation College in Aberdeen will be closing its doors due to enrollment struggles and financial difficulties. It will cease to exist at the end of its summer session.
Presentation could probably be seen, in some ways, as MMU’s twin, for there are many similarities. In fact, the two schools even inaugurated a football series this past fall for the “Catholic Cup,” with the Lancers winning to claim the cup — permanently, it appears.
Presentation is a small Catholic school that was founded in 1951, originally sponsored by the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It started out as a women’s college with an emphasis on nursing education, then went co-ed in the late 1960s. Dwelling in the shadow of a larger, better known crosstown college (Northern State University), the school struggled to stake out an identity and faced serious economic challenges. To address these issues, Presentation undertook expansion in recent years to broaden its footprint and, it was hoped, its drawing power. But the struggles continued. Then, COVID-19 arrived in 2020. “The impact of COVID exacerbated (Presentation’s) challenges,” the school said in a press release this week. That led to the grim decision to shut its doors for good.
Presentation shares many parallels with Mount Marty, whose own history dates back to 1936 when it was founded by the Benedictine Sisters as a women’s junior college that also concentrated on nursing. It became a four-year school in 1951 (the same year Presentation was founded) and went co-ed around 1970. MMU has had its own struggles cultivating an identity in the shadow of not only crosstown Yankton College (YC) but also the University of South Dakota (USD) in Vermillion and USD-Springfield (USDS). Mount Marty also faced financial issues and stagnant enrollment. Like Presentation, MMU responded by expanding its campus and its offerings in order to bolster its appeal, even rebranding as a university a couple of years ago.
But by contrast, Mount Marty is now thriving, having overcome its own financial challenges and having weathered the COVID pandemic. The road ahead looks promising by any measure.
So, this presents a sobering tale of contrasts, and it’s one that should not be taken for granted.
Mount Marty has endured in a region that lost two colleges literally within six months of one another back in 1984. Indeed, MMU has grown at a time when many institutions of higher learning are generally struggling. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 861 colleges and universities (mostly private schools, not unlike MMU) and almost 9,500 campus sites, including satellite campuses, have been shuttered since 2004 as a tough climate for higher education, fueled by skyrocketing costs and a declining birth rate, have taken a huge toll.
Thus, Presentation’s fate was in no way unique.
But its closure is no less unfortunate, and the impact will be felt not only in Aberdeen but also by those who attend the school, which is a concern. According to a recent survey by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, more than 60% of students at campuses that have closed have dropped out of college completely, which has an impact on the workforce, plus it has added to the pool of people who have student loans but have failed to earn a degree.
All this puts Mount Marty’s current situation in an impressive and encouraging light. The school has managed to grow at a time when many other small, private schools are struggling and facing hard decisions. And who would have predicted that 30 or 40 years ago when Mount Marty seemed barely there, at least to outsiders?
However, it also lurks as a warning. Nothing can be taken for granted about the future of schools like Mount Marty, which is now surrounded by too many reminders of what other fates look like. The ghosts of YC and USDS still hang in the air (as do the memories of Huron College/University, Dana, Westmar and others). In turn, Mount Marty has become aggressive at a time when it could have easily hunkered down, which can be just as risky as being aggressive. The school has evolved and practically reinvented itself physically. Today, its future glows with promise.
But what of tomorrow?
That’s something that school officials don’t appear to be taking for granted, which is a hard but valuable lesson of perseverance, especially in weeks like this.
