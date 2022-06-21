For readers in the new District 16, I try to always keep you updated on what is going on in Pierre with regards to committees I serve on and special meetings I attend, and during session I provide a weekly update.
Last Tuesday, the Rules Review Committee met to hear proposed rule changes from GFP, the Department of Education, the Department of AG and Natural Resources, Department of Social Services, the Department of Health and the Department of Revenue.
Starting with the easiest rules change:
• As you may recall the tax on bingo was repealed in the last session so all rules relating to the charging, collection and paying of the bingo tax were repealed. We also heard from DSS for a few changes.
• As a result of legislation in the last session, DSS will now reimburse the cost of adoptive home studies up to $3,000 per study. The goal was to make it less cost prohibitive to begin the process of adoption.
• Another DSS rules change was to raise the rate for providing certain special education services by the federal increase rate plus the 6% increase given by the state in the last session.
The most controversial rules change request came from the manager of the State Fair and the Fair Board. They proposed an increase in the fees charged for daily entrance, camping and other fees. The daily entrance fee is currently $6 per adult and the request was to raise it to $10. The proposed change would have added $50 to every campsite staring in 2023. The delay to next year is since all campers have already paid for this year’s fair.
I questioned why the lowest cost campsite increased 27% while the full-service campsites only increased 17%. The answer was the cost of the weeklong wrist bands included with the campsites increased by $50 per site. There are about 2,000 campsites available for the fair. The vast majority of those campsites are for the 4-H families who are the heart and soul of the state fair. Without 4-H the fair is just another Midway with concerts. I stated my frustration that the $280,000 they planned to generate from the increases would be directly on the backs of the 4-H farm families who are already struggling with the current market and farming conditions. If it costs the vendors more to be there they could simply raise their prices.
Committee member Red Dawn Foster asked if they used increased costs as the basis for the increase and the answer was “no.” Sen. Jean Hunhoff, who sits on the Appropriations Committee. asked why, if they needed more money, didn’t they mention any of this during the appropriations hearings. They had no answer. The senator asked if they had a business plan to support the requested increase and they responded that they did not. One of the options the committee has is to state that we “revert to a prior step” which essentially means we declined the rate increase proposals.
The Department of Education presented a rules change packet that was 263 pages long! Much of the proposal was cleaning up language and cross references to existing or recently changed laws. The major hurdle became a change of “school district” or “school” to LEA, which is a local educations agency. Our Code Council from the LRC rejected the use of local education agency since it has broader meaning under federal definitions. Code Council felt this was not a legitimate change under the scope of rules review but would require legislative action since the terms are not interchangeable. An LEA does not have to be a school district but can be in association with a school district. The attorney for the Department of Education appealed that judgment to the Rules Review Committee and, after hearing the explanation from the LRC attorney, the committee upheld the Code Council’s rejection. The committee deliberated briefly on whether to hear any of the other changes but rules that the process was not completed as presented and we reverted the rules proposals.
GFP also had rules changes primarily for duck and goose hunting. The number of out-of-state permits will be increased since there has been a sharp decline in those who actively hunt waterfowl. For those who remember the old point system for ducks, and the more recent rules on how many you can possess if each kind of duck, a new rule will allow three-duck bag limit of any duck. For those like me who can’t accurately identify every kind of duck in flight, this may get more hunters back into the field.
My reports generally hit the highlights of the meeting. There were other items brought to the committee but those were more specific and do not have as much impact on the general population. You can see all rules proposals by going to www.SDLRC.gov and find the “rules Review” meeting on the left side. You can always reach me at kevin605@gmail.com.
