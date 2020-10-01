Something I once believed would never, ever happen actually DID happen this past weekend: Major League Baseball finished its COVID-shortened regular season.
When the 60-game schedule finally opened in late July, it was immediately plagued with postponements as COVID positives sidelined teams. It appeared to many people the revamped schedule would inevitably fall apart under the weight of infections, doubts and fears.
But, lo and behold, baseball brought it home — albeit in stadiums eerily filled with cardboard cutouts of fans. (The NBA and NHL went with centralized locations and/or isolation “bubbles,” and had far fewer problems.) It wasn’t always pretty, but it reached the postseason as planned.
That could be heartening news, I suppose, for the area high school athletes who are currently competing in a fall sports season that has seen cancellations, postponements and the impromptu rescheduling of events since action began in mid-August.
It’s important to note that these disruptions have not comprised a huge percentage of the activities as originally scheduled. But when those changes were needed — normally, with very little warning — it set off a very conspicuous, and perhaps a slightly unfair, sense of scrambling. On Thursday, for instance, Yankton High School announced that Thursday’s volleyball match at Harrisburg was postponed because several members of the Gazelles’ team were exhibiting COVID symptoms. But so far, it’s mostly worked out.
However, we’re now heading into the endgame phase of the fall athletic season, and here’s where it could get tricky, maybe even ugly.
First off, we’ve hit that point where, every autumn, I’m stunned to discover that some sports are already wrapping up their seasons. It still feels to me like school just started a week or two ago. But here we are, so at least THIS feels a little like normal, which is a precious commodity these days.
But the shadows of uncertainty that can spring from the COVID pandemic are worrisome, because an outbreak at a school could derail, for example, a football team just as it enters the playoffs, which are only three weeks away.
We’ve seen a couple shots across the bow in the last week. Gayville-Volin school officials announced they were going to online learning because of new COVID cases, which prompted a suspension of the school’s activities. Among the victims is the volleyball team, which is unable to defend its title at the Great Plains Conference (GPC) meet Saturday. Also, Andes Central went into online learning that sidelined the Andes Central-Dakota Christian volleyball team, which means it can’t compete in the GPC tournament … which is being played AT ANDES CENTRAL.
Now, what happens if, say, a football team is chugging into the playoffs and the school is suddenly hit with COVID cases and suspends activities? As I understand it, the football team’s season would effectively be over, as it would be forced to forfeit its playoff game.
Here, we confront the fact that area schools in South Dakota and Nebraska don’t necessarily run their COVID procedures uniformly. These guidelines are adopted by school boards with their own views — boards that also must deal with parental pressures. So, some schools may shut their teams down amid COVID concerns, while others might decide the threat doesn’t impact a team enough to keep it from playing.
Meanwhile, postseason schedules figure to be far more structured and far less flexible or forgiving. If a team or an athlete isn’t permitted to perform, that would create a problem with only one solution: the process moves on without them.
This has always been the built-in elephant in the room as school activities commenced amid a pandemic. The possibility of a COVID interruption has always been there. But so, too, is the possibility that it won’t be a factor at any given moment. A huge element of chance was and is involved.
We’re now reaching those postseasons in various sports. The COVID factor will hang over everything more than ever. It may add an extra layer or two of surprise and drama for athletes, coaches and fans in the coming weeks.
