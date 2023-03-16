The Nebraska Legislature is now past day 40 and is almost halfway through the current legislative session.
In floor debate, only a couple of bills have been discussed in depth.
LB 753 would adopt the Opportunity Scholarships Act and provide education scholarships to assist eligible students to attend a qualified, nonprofit, private elementary or secondary school. Under the act, individual and corporate taxpayers would qualify for a non-refundable tax credit equal to the amount the taxpayer contributed to a scholarship-granting organization. No taxpayer may receive tax credits in an amount exceeding 50% of their state income tax liability. Eligible students are defined as those dealing with circumstances including bullying, foster care, individualized education plans, or coming from families with a household income of no more than 300 percent of the income indicated in the income eligibility guidelines for the Free and Reduced School Lunch Program. As introduced, the credits are initially capped annually at $25 million dollars but would increase by 125% in each following calendar year if the amount granted exceeded 90% of the annual limit in the prior year. We had some good debate on the aspects of the bill itself, which I feel has been worthwhile. There were enough votes to end the filibuster, and LB 753 advanced to the second round of debate on a vote of 31 to 12.
This week, I also learned that one of my bills, LB 765, was advanced from the Health and Human Services Committee on a unanimous 7-0 vote. This legislation would update language in the Statewide Trauma System Act and replace the Regional Trauma Advisory Boards with regional trauma committees. I am pleased that this bill is now on General File and ready for debate.
The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee heard testimony on a bill intended to improve train safety in Nebraska. Under LB 31 by Senator Jacobson, a train or light engine used in the transportation of freight would be required to operate with a crew of at least two individuals. The Public Service Commission would enforce the bill’s provisions. With derailments and accidents in the news recently, train personnel detailed stories of how two-person train crews helped to save lives. While a rule is currently being considered by the Federal Railroad Administration to mandate two-man crews for most train operations, supporters of LB 31 argued Nebraska should not wait for federal action. Opponents of the proposal, largely consisting of railroads and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the issue is better handled through collective bargaining. The railroads also cited improvements to safety with the introduction of technologies such as positive train control, which are systems designed to automatically stop a train before certain accidents related to human error occur.
Senators and committees are continuing to designate priority legislation. The Government, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee prioritized LB 535 which would provide a framework for voter ID. Sen. von Gillern prioritized LB 805 which would promote character development in the state educational system by providing certain youth organizations, such as the Boy Scouts of America, access to public schools. Senator Hughes prioritized LB 584 which would impose a tax on e-cigarettes and vaping devices in an effort to reduce usage; our fiscal office estimates $1.3-$1.5 million in tax revenue would come into the state from this tax. Meanwhile, Sen. Blood introduced LR 1CA which would create a constitutional amendment to prohibit unfunded mandates after 2024 on any political subdivision within the state unless that subdivision is fully reimbursed by the state for the increased level of service or a new program. The final day for senators and committees to prioritize bills is Tuesday, March 14.
I welcome your thoughts, comments and ideas. Feel free to call my office anytime to (402) 471-2801 or email me at bdekay@leg.ne.gov. My mailing address is: Senator Barry DeKay, District #40, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.