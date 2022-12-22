Christmas Peace And War

Christmas is a season of peace, or at least a prayer of peace. Sometimes, that prayer flickers as a small candle of hope in a dark night of war.
There’s more than a little currency to that notion this week as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise trip to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden regarding Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy also addressed a joint session of Congress, the second time he has done that but the first time he’s been able to do it in person.
In fact, Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington reportedly marked the first time he had ventured outside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began some 300 days ago.
That spotlights the importance of the U.S. in Ukraine’s fight against Russia. For his part, Biden announced another $2 billion in aid to Ukraine, as well as the deployment of the Patriot missile defense system, to help keep Ukraine “alive and kicking,” as Zelenskyy told Congress.
This week’s visit stirred echoes from another Christmastime visit by a foreign dignitary in an atmosphere of war, albeit under different circumstances.
In December 1941, just a couple of days after Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor pulled America into World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who had wooed President Franklin Roosevelt to back England’s stand against Germany and Italy, invited himself to Washington for the holidays. “We could review the whole war plan in light of reality and new facts,” Churchill wrote to FDR, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Churchill arrived in Washington on Dec. 22 and made himself at home in the White House with Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor (who reportedly wasn’t thrilled by the sudden visit). The prime minister and the president spent many late nights discussing strategy and, more importantly, cementing a bond that could withstand the storms of war.
On that Christmas Eve, Churchill and the Roosevelts attended the annual White House tree lighting. Despite the recent Japanese attack, the American holiday atmosphere was relatively light and surely contrasted with Christmas in war-torn England, a fact not lost on Churchill. “Let the children have their night of fun and laughter,” he told a crowd of about 15,000 onlookers. “Let us share to the full in their unstinted pleasure before we turn again to the stern tasks in the year that lies before us …”
Obviously, the current situation is not the same, at least for Americans. While we back the government in Kyiv, we have no troops invested in the conflict.
But for the people of Ukraine, the siege they are enduring is inescapably similar to what Britain endured in 1941. The feeling of not knowing what will rain down next from the sky, or where, or when, evokes the same uncertainty and dread.
What’s also similar is the desperate need for alliances and support to stave off defeat.
However, Ukraine appears to be in a better position this Christmas season than England was in December 1941. Back then, the British stood alone against a continent ruled by Axis tyrants who were still on the march. By contrast, Ukraine has held its own against a flawed Russian military and strategy, even while still being battered by missiles that have left millions without power in grip of winter.
Ukraine has been fortified by international help, but it has still suffered in the war. Thousands are dead and portions of cities lie in ruins.
Just like in 1941, the support of the U.S. is key to the fight. The deployment of Patriot antimissile systems will be a huge plus for Ukraine’s defense.
Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington underscores that importance, and it symbolizes what’s on the line in Europe and even in America.
Christmas really is a season of peace, but sometimes, ironically, one must wage war to preserve the peace that comes with freedom, rather than submit to the peace of subjugation.
That freedom is what the people of Ukraine pray for this holiday season, it’s what they fight for this Yuletide and it’s what they — and much of the world — hope will survive and flourish in their Christmases yet to come.
