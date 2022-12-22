Christmas Peace And War
Christmas is a season of peace, or at least a prayer of peace. Sometimes, that prayer flickers as a small candle of hope in a dark night of war.

There’s more than a little currency to that notion this week as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise trip to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden regarding Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russia. Zelenskyy also addressed a joint session of Congress, the second time he has done that but the first time he’s been able to do it in person.

