It’s shocking sometimes to realize just how much time has passed since the 2019 bomb cyclone roared through this region, ripping out portions of Yankton’s Auld-Brokaw Trail in the process. After all, the memories of the experience still feel fresh. The mental images of the heavy rain and instantly rising water levels remain vivid and unforgettable.
Nevertheless, it really has been more than 3 1/2 years since that March 2019 storm, and it’s been that long since the popular recreational trail that parallels Marne Creek through Yankton was ripped apart by the surging floodwater. (This occurred almost a year before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, which puts the matter in a striking perspective.)
The path toward recovery has been slow, in part because the wheels of federal aid tend to crawl at their own grinding speed and in part because the pandemic created numerous relief obstacles and emergencies.
But on Monday, Yankton officials announced some great news, as a bid for the reconstruction of the trail was finally approved by city commissioners. The $4,059,654.93 bid came in about 1.5% over the original estimate, which isn’t bad given how recent inflation has made it tough to stick any fiscal landing when it comes to estimates.
The announcement was a relief because it finally points to some headway after a very long 44 months.
“I was frustrated throughout the project because, for a while, there wasn’t a lot of feedback during COVID from federal agencies, and I felt like we were losing time,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon admitted Monday.
But here we are, and now residents of Yankton can contemplate a time soon when the trail that winds its way through the community will be whole again.
We tend to take for granted what a unique addition this project was to the Yankton trail system two decades ago. Besides its attractive recreational value, it was designed as a flood mitigation system, at which it performed well, although 2019 proved there could be limits even to this.
According to Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman, the reconstruction will do more than simply restore the trail to what it once was.
“This should be considered as ‘better than,’” he told commissioners. “They’ll repair those banks to hopefully withstand an event like that if it did happen again. It also includes trail replacement anywhere that trail was compromised or damaged.”
This is welcome news for Yankton. It puts the repair of the trail into a much firmer focus; it is no longer a vague desire, a dream for someday. We’re thankful for city officials who have patiently trudged through this process.
Now, the repairs can finally begin.
