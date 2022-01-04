Regarding medicinal marijuana, things appear to be different this year as a new South Dakota legislative session dawns.
About a year ago, South Dakota News Watch reported there were surprisingly few early bills proposed about medical cannabis, even though it was approved overwhelmingly by voters in November 2020 and was set to become law on July 1, 2021. South Dakota had virtually no guidelines in place to address this issue, and there appeared to be little urgency among lawmakers to do much of anything about it.
At that time, with Gov. Kristi Noem not exactly looming as a strong supporter of medical marijuana, one could sense that lawmakers figured the issue would get derailed one way or another, much in the same way the voter-approved recreational marijuana measure would ultimately be scrapped by the state Supreme Court after months of contemplation on a lawsuit spurred on by the state.
But legislators eventually realized that a measure backed by 70% of voters could not be scuttled so easily, and it wasn’t.
Medical cannabis became law last July, but few rules were in place.
In fact, there are still a lot of unknowns about it.
So, heading toward a new session, there have already been 27 bills filed in Pierre concerning marijuana, the Forum News Service reported this week. Twenty-five of those bills deal with medical cannabis as lawmakers try to catch up with places like Yankton and Yankton County, which have their own rules in place and are already issuing tentative permits but are waiting on the state to hammer out its final guidelines.
The rush of bills is not unexpected, Forum reported, noting that “many lawmakers wanted to take a crack at tinkering — or undoing significant provisions — of (the) medical marijuana program …”
This time, they aren’t ignoring an issue they figured (wrongly) would get scuttled at some point last winter.
Another issue to watch on this front is the fate of recreational marijuana. Even before the Supreme Court finally got around to issuing its decision last November, marijuana proponents launched another petition drive for yet another public vote. As of last month, the effort appeared well on its way toward qualifying for the 2022 ballot. Meanwhile, some lawmakers have discussed dealing with the issue themselves in the upcoming session, although any such measure may not survive a Noem veto.
The point here is that lawmakers aren’t letting things slide this time. They seem determined to tackle these issues, which is a stark change from a year ago. That probably offers an indication of how close legalized marijuana in some form or another (or perhaps both) really is to reality in this state.
