Democracy is not a spectator sport; it invites (and needs) participation from everyone, and the rules on voting have generally evolved to accommodate the lifestyles and preferences of those voters.

Recently and in many places, we’ve seen efforts to move the process of voting away from what works for the voters and toward the desires and designs (whatever they are) of others. There are efforts to restrict voting, to limit participation and to generally make the process more difficult, all in the name of “safeguarding” that function.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.