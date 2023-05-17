Congratulations to the Yankton High School Class of 2023. Here are some things to know:
• Graduation
Date — Sunday, May 21, 2023
Time — 1 p.m.
Location — Yankton High School Gymnasium
Class colors — Red & Black
Class flower — Peony
Cap/Gown color — Black
Tassel color — Red, Black, & White
Class motto — “You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them” — Michael Jordan ‘23
———
AFTER PROM
Thank you to the parents and volunteers who provided an excellent venue of entertainment for the After Prom Party. A special thank you to businesses and individuals who supported the After Prom Party with donations, merchandise, prizes, etc. …
———
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT’S SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
The Yankton School District’s Summer Food Program will run from June 2-July 28!
The Summer Food Program Lunch program is free for any child 18 years old and younger in our community regardless of income.
Students are welcome to join us for in-person dining at one of the three sites Monday through Friday:
• Stewart Elementary School — 208 West 21st Street: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Webster Elementary School — 317 East 7th Street: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Yankton Middle School — 2000 Mulberry Street: 11 a.m.12:30 p.m.
———
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHER OF YEAR AND EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
The finalists for Yankton School District Teacher of the Year were Michelle Andrews, Jill Muth, Melanie Vlasman and Lydia Wentworth. The Yankton Teacher of the Year for 2023 is Michelle Andrews. Farm Credit Services sponsors the Teacher of the Year award.
The nominees for the Yankton School District Employee of the Year were Hannah Carda, Barry Hollman, Ryan Olson, Sara Osborne, Beth Pietila, Tracy Robinson, Lori Rust, Paul Sangster III, Cindy Somer, Kate Welter, Rich Wheeler, and Byron Williams. Ryan Olson, Head Custodian at Beadle School was chosen as the 2023 Employee of the Year. Marlow, Woodward and Huff, Prof. LLC, sponsors the Employee of the Year award.
Congratulations to these fantastic employees in receiving this recognition!
———
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SUMMER PROGRAMMING
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has some special things planned for this summer!
All youth in grades 1-12 are welcome to become members of the Club to experience an abundance of activities, both indoor & outdoor. Swimming at Huether Family Aquatic Center will take place 4 days per week, along with a weekly field trip. Morning & afternoon snacks will be provided in between running exciting healthy lifestyles, character & leadership, and academic success programs.
The Club will also be implementing their annual summer learning loss prevention program, Power Up. Power Up will run every morning Monday-Thursday, from July 3-Aug. 3. The focus will be on reiterating the math and reading skills they have already learned. The goal is for students to be able to pick up right where they left off for the upcoming school year!
Parents/guardians can sign their students up for the Club or the Power Up program at their website, www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton. The Club is the perfect place to keep your kids active, engaged, and safe all summer long!
———
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are live-streamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/video-archive
The public is welcome to attend.
———
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.