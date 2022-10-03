Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience.

She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been fighting against for years, including the last legislative session when it appeared, at long last, the idea might see the light of day. But that didn’t happen — despite the robust state economy we keep hearing about — and it left South Dakota as one of 13 states in the U.S. that still taxes food.

