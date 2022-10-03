Gov. Kristi Noem’s apparent change of heart regarding the sales tax on food in South Dakota looks plainly like an election-season conversion of convenience.
She is suddenly embracing an idea that 1) is popular with state residents; and 2) she has been fighting against for years, including the last legislative session when it appeared, at long last, the idea might see the light of day. But that didn’t happen — despite the robust state economy we keep hearing about — and it left South Dakota as one of 13 states in the U.S. that still taxes food.
Noem announced last week that she would back the repeal of the tax now due to what she called the current “Biden inflation,” which further casts her switch as a political maneuver. (One wonders what inflation is called in all the other countries experiencing this problem, which is literally all the other countries.)
It may also be seen as an attempt to undercut her Democratic rival, Jamie Smith, who has fought for such a repeal in the Legislature. Again, political fingerprints are all over this.
Then again, what is said on the campaign trail doesn’t mean this is a done deal. The Legislature would still have to approve it, and if Noem wins, she will still have to advocate for the idea come January and not cite a subsequent change in circumstances that might compel her to withdraw her support or to attach a sunset clause to the idea.
But, for the moment, let’s embrace the possibility that the food tax repeal will be pushed by whoever is sitting in the governor’s chair in January.
As we’ve noted on this page a couple of times this year, the repeal would save South Dakota taxpayers about $82 million a year, and it would come at a time when the state is seeing solid revenue both internally and from federal funding. The repeal would help the poorest South Dakotans the most.
Now, about last session: The idea got an unexpected boost last winter when the South Dakota House surprisingly passed the repeal by a 47-22 margin, with Republicans joining Democrats who have long pushed for the move. But that push vanished when the Republican-dominated State Senate chose not to concur with the House amendments and refused to not even set up a conference committee to reconcile the details.
Nevertheless, this long battle made it that far before it was derailed yet again.
Noem’s apparent change of heart may be a political calculation, but for now, it does give the effort its greatest hope yet.
Whether that possibility is sustained after Nov. 8 remains to be seen.
