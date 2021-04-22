Sometimes, I forget about Afghanistan.
I forget we’re still at war.
I forget the seemingly impossible reality that almost 20 years have blurred by since 9/11 and since the day, several weeks later, we went into Afghanistan in retaliation, waging war on a mysterious, terrorist enemy that had no capital to defend or boundaries to respect. It was a war unlike any other. It still is.
After so long, I sometimes, unfortunately, lose sight of the 2,300 American troops who’ve died in Afghanistan — part of an estimated 240,000 total military and civilian deaths, according to the Cost of War Project. There have been more than 20,000 U.S. soldiers wounded there. Sadly, the years tend to wear down one’s vigilant attention to such details.
I also forget about the war’s $2 trillion cost to the U.S., including the money spent on caring for wounded veterans so far.
Above all else, I forget sometimes about the days before, back when all this wasn’t so.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced his intention to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Yes, it’s been THAT long, although the wounds still seem fresh, at least when we remember to think about them. Thus, the withdrawal set in motion by President Donald Trump will begin next week.
Even after 20 years, a decision to withdraw from Afghanistan is dangerous.
However, a decision to stay would be dangerous, too.
And that’s the conundrum we face.
Afghanistan has been called our “forever war” — an endless mission with no clear way out.
This war was once an urgent purpose, a justified response of a wounded nation. It was part of what we called a “war on terror,” a vague declaration with no specific mission statement. How can we really know when we’ve won?
Perhaps that’s why Afghanistan now feels like flypaper.
After two decades, how do we leave?
Then again, how can we stay?
I wonder about all that when I consider the young men and women now enlisting in the military to serve our country. So many of them weren’t even born on 9/11; they have no recollection of any other way to live other than in a long, infinite shadow of war. They cannot truly forget we’re at war because they know nothing of peace.
That startling fact is an indictment, but I’m not always sure of what.
When we went into Afghanistan in October 2001, we had no idea we would still be there a generation later. If we only knew then …
When the Afghanistan war began, a lot of Americans looked to the 1991 Persian Gulf War with Iraq as the likely template for the new conflict. That war involved several months of coalition buildup, followed by six weeks of aerial bombardment that was a prelude to a lightning ground war that was over in days. That may have been what we expected in Afghanistan, mostly because it’s easier for us to brace for the last war than it is to prepare for the next one.
But Afghanistan has not been another Iraq, even though we returned to the latter site more than a decade after the first go-round. (That’s another topic for another day.)
No, Afghanistan stands alone.
Which brings us to what’s next.
Leaving Afghanistan does indeed invite risks. According to reports, the Taliban have been rebuilding and the government in Kabul can’t seem to get its military act together. Withdrawing U.S. troops could destabilize a tenuous situation, and we may lose all that’s been hard-gained. It could put the country and its people at risk of returning to the Taliban dark ages.
But staying means the forever war would crawl on. We would continue sending troops and expending capital. We would continue to chase elusive phantoms. And we would still have no vision of an endgame.
It’s been argued that the U.S. could have declared victory in 2011 when Osama bin Laden was killed. He’s really what drew us there; also, he sought to lure us into the same trap that the old Soviet Union staggered into in the 1980s when it marched into Afghanistan and spent a decade fighting shadows. The death of bin Laden may have been the opportune moment to start heading toward the exits.
But, like bin Laden, that moment is long gone and our mission remains open-ended.
Almost 20 years after 9/11, we’re left, arguably, in a lose-lose situation: Leave and create a vacuum, or stay and be stuck in a conflict with no practical way out.
And the longer we remain, the harder it would be to leave. For evidence, look around.
It’s time to choose a new course.
We must not forget Afghanistan, either as an ally or as a lesson. We must offer assistance and other support. But we cannot stay there forever without becoming de facto occupiers.
It’s time to embrace another course. After 20 years, it’s time to come home.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.