In 1901, Sen. Thomas Sterling and Ambassador Bartlett Tripp founded the University of South Dakota School of Law. For more than 120 years, we have proudly been the state’s law school. They recognized the need to develop leaders for South Dakota at our own law school. As you look at generations of USD Law graduates, they are a community of excellence, service and leadership in law, business, and politics for South Dakota communities, large and small.
We are proud of our mission and happy to be evaluated based on the outcomes of our graduates. More than 90% of our most recent graduating class has secured permanent employment even before their bar exam results are released. The Class of 2022 achieved a similar placement rate. Among our second-year students, 97% obtained summer internships which often translate into permanent employment after graduation. USD Law graduates fill legal needs across South Dakota, particularly in public service positions such as judicial law clerks, state’s attorneys, and public defenders throughout South Dakota. In the last five years, the bar passage rates for USD graduates have exceeded the national average, at or near 90% within two years of graduation. Our graduates excel in many settings.
The success of our graduates has led more law students to choose USD for the exceptional value that the State’s law school provides. Four of our last five incoming classes have been our largest in a decade, culminating in 90 members of the Class of 2026 who just arrived on campus. We have contemporaneously boosted the entering credentials for students (measured by LSAT score and undergraduate grade point average) — proving we can get better while we get bigger. Our growth has been fueled in part by attracting significantly more students from outside South Dakota without turning away qualified South Dakota students. The vast majority of USD students come from South Dakota or states that border South Dakota like Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. Increasingly students from across the United States are recognizing a USD law degree as a path to success, however. Often these students come from smaller undergraduate institutions in larger states who enjoy our small and connected community where they will know their faculty and classmates well. While many of these students return home after graduation, we are working with the bench, bar and business communities to entice more of them to begin their careers in South Dakota.
As the State’s law school, we are accountable to our stakeholders: the students who pay tuition, the Legislature that provides general fund support, and the citizens of South Dakota who look to the Law School as a resource. Our increased enrollment demonstrates a recognized return on tuition investment for those students who choose USD over nearly 200 other accredited law schools in the United States. Tuition provides the majority of law school funding, so student concerns are always at the forefront. Targeted investment by the South Dakota Legislature has boosted law school recruiting and placement efforts. We annually report on our recruiting and placement outcomes to the Appropriations Committee in writing and at our annual budget hearing. Lastly, we are accountable to the citizens of South Dakota through the work and outcomes of our graduates, but also the published scholarship of faculty, engagement of policy makers and the public on significant legal issues, and the many public events and reports I engage in. If you’d like to discuss the law school, I am happy to talk with anyone whenever I can.
The faculty, staff and students of USD are proud to be part of the State’s law school. The vision of Sen. Sterling and Ambassador Tripp of a legal community of excellence, service and leadership is as important now as in 1901. We are excited to continue that mission now and for decades to come.
Neil Fulton is the dean of the University of South Dakota’s Knudson School of Law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.