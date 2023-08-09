In 1901, Sen. Thomas Sterling and Ambassador Bartlett Tripp founded the University of South Dakota School of Law. For more than 120 years, we have proudly been the state’s law school. They recognized the need to develop leaders for South Dakota at our own law school. As you look at generations of USD Law graduates, they are a community of excellence, service and leadership in law, business, and politics for South Dakota communities, large and small.

We are proud of our mission and happy to be evaluated based on the outcomes of our graduates. More than 90% of our most recent graduating class has secured permanent employment even before their bar exam results are released. The Class of 2022 achieved a similar placement rate. Among our second-year students, 97% obtained summer internships which often translate into permanent employment after graduation. USD Law graduates fill legal needs across South Dakota, particularly in public service positions such as judicial law clerks, state’s attorneys, and public defenders throughout South Dakota. In the last five years, the bar passage rates for USD graduates have exceeded the national average, at or near 90% within two years of graduation. Our graduates excel in many settings.

