This is a tale of two Wednesdays.
On Wednesday of last week, I needed to get a photo of the reconstruction work going on at Marne Creek just below Fourth Street. I parked along Second Street and walked east across an open field to the edge of the creek. The temperature was about 30 degrees and the north wind was howling. Even with a parka and hood on, I was freezing and miserable.
Jump ahead seven days to this past Wednesday. Yankton hit a record temperature of 92 degrees, meaning that, in terms of end results, we saw our first 90-degree day of 2023 before we even had our first 80-degree day. And I just wasn’t ready for that at all.
This bipolar spring has featured some of the most dramatic weather flip-flops that I can recall. In the space of about 72 hours late last week, we jumped from late winter to early summer, and a couple of days later, we leapt to late July. We seemed to skip ahead eight or nine steps, missing out on some needed transition time that would ease the frostbitten shock of our winter recovery.
Nevertheless, this experience has also given me some insight into why I love spring, a feeling that deepens as each winter wears on — and this past winter just wore on and on and on.
Spring is never a sure thing on the Upper Plains. Summer and even winter have their charms but invariably overstay their welcomes, while autumn can be counted on as a rich, cooling, colorful reprieve from the summertime heat with the added bonuses of a Halloween mentality and gathering Yuletide spirits. But spring is delicate like a cobweb, a fragile weave of extremes that can be gnarled by cold or heat — or, as in the past two Wednesdays, cold AND heat.
We’ve been so ready for spring after this past winter, which was filled with bitter cold and smothering snow. The memories stick with me like flesh wounds. For instance, it was so cold around Christmas that the furnace in the Press & Dakotan building ran nonstop for days trying to keep up against the chill. (It was running when I left for the holiday weekend, and even though the thermostat was turned down, it was STILL running when I came in on Christmas night to do some update work.) It seemed like every forecast of snow in January turned into a couple of inches, then a few more inches, then a foot or more of fresh snowfall. The snow piles along Broadway Avenue were so high at one point that you could drive by Hy-Vee and not even see the building.
Spring couldn’t get here soon enough, but for a long time, it never really did. Instead, it showed up in fleeting moments and in slushy respites that wore down the snow piles but never really loosened winter’s threat. Even just last week Wednesday, it still felt like winter as a blizzard raged to the west and north.
But then a switch flipped. Now, the heating unit at the P&D that was running much of the winter has moved to air-conditioning mode. Our winter coats and clothing are still at the ready because there has been no time to do anything else with them.
We clearly weren’t prepared for this hyper jump into summer. Mentally, it’s still hard to step outside without thinking about grabbing a jacket. Much more consequentially, the land isn’t ready: It hasn’t had a chance to green up much, which has created major grassfire dangers across the area that will not dissipate without some respectable springtime rain.
And on that note, we’ve also shifted back into an unfortunately familiar pattern. Yankton normally gets about 2.3 inches of moisture in April, and we sure aren’t on pace for that. We’ve gone from, “When will it ever quit snowing?” to “When will it ever rain?” in the space of mere days.
The forecast suggests we may revert to something that looks and feels a lot more like spring this weekend, and perhaps more: there’s even a chance of rain and snow showers Saturday. (In fact, the Yankton School District on Thursday was already announcing schedule changes for activities due to the expected weather; thus, I guess we’re drifting back to what we’ve known since December.)
Well, if that is our spring, relish it and embrace it. Love it whenever you find it and for however long it’s in your grasp. Spring is a slippery spirit, and you simply never know how long it will hang around.
