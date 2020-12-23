“I hope he didn’t die of anything catching.”
That cold bit of dialogue, which seems so uncomfortably relevant on this Christmas Eve, is a throwaway line from Charles Dickens classic 1843 holiday tale “A Christmas Carol.” And 177 years after the story was first published, it’s both discouraging and heartening to realize that this Victorian novella remains as timely as ever.
The tale that gave the world the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghost of Jacob Marley, three Christmas spirits and the frail Tiny Tim has long resonated with audiences, and that particularly holds true amid the current pandemic.
A BBC story earlier this week reported how numerous theater groups across both England and America are tapping into this classic tale during this troubled season. Many of these presentations are being refitted for the pandemic. One theater company in England gave up on its elaborate indoor holiday performance of “Cinderella” and turned instead to the much simpler “Carol,” streamlined the cast down to five actors and presented it outdoors in a town square. Other groups are reworking it for online viewing in these socially distant times. And one-man presentations of “Carol,” which have been commonplace through the years, are particularly advantageous this year.
But there’s much more than the relative ease of presentation that is fueling the story’s popularity this season.
Beyond the unforgettable characters and the story’s redemptive arc, “Carol” goes where other Christmas tales generally don’t, dwelling on death, greed, wealth and social and economic injustice, not to mention the very fate of one’s mortal soul.
It speaks to these COVID times, as well.
For instance, a central aspect of the story is poverty, whether it’s shown with solicitors trying to collect money from a monstrously unsympathetic Scrooge for the needy, or in the struggles of the Cratchit family, who somehow find Christmas joy even amid meager means.
For many people caught in the crushing economic fallout of the coronavirus, this is a painfully meager season.
“It’s shocking that food banks — which, when I was a kid, barely existed — have become the norm,” said Jack Thorne, who has adapted “Carol” this year for the Old Vic in London. “I feel like we’re letting society down in a way Dickens would have recognized.”
Indeed, Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” to cast a light on the lives of the downtrodden and the dangers such conditions pose — embodied in the two feral children Ignorance and Want — and to drive a holiday point home to wealthy industrialists who otherwise knew or cared little about the plight of these faceless souls.
Even the line at the top of this piece, uttered in a pawn shop during a ghostly visit to a bleak future Christmas, hits home for modern audiences caught in the pandemic. According to Michael Baron, who is directing a stage production of “Carol” in Oklahoma City, “This year, you hear audience members catch their breath at that point in a way they never did.”
Tiny Tim, the sickly son of Scrooge’s impoverished clerk, also delivers an unsettling foreshadowing of death, particularly of the young and innocent. With America now seeing roughly 3,000 deaths per day from COVID, that painful possibility haunts every mass gathering, every hospital corridor, every private burial.
Baron believes the story also throws a light onto the American health care system in general at a profound moment of crisis. “The parts of the story which deal with the Cratchit family’s poverty and Tiny Tim’s illness and death are set in England of course,” Baron noted. “But they remind people that the health care system isn’t equal in America and the wealthy fare better.”
The woes that lurked in the 19th century still haunt us today.
But the human spirit, above all else, can prevail.
“Dickens’ story is a reminder every year of the humanity and generosity we should show anyway,” Baron said.
And never have we needed it more.
The times and the people really aren’t so different now than they were in 1843, even in the face of a pandemic. Dickens’ “Carol” confirms that. And it reminds us that we need our humanity and generosity on this Christmas Eve more than ever.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.