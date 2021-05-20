I still remember the first time I saw the movie “Brigadoon” on television. I think I was 6 or 7 years old, and what I recall most vividly was that the musical’s story —about a mysterious Scottish village that emerges from the highland mists for just one day every 100 years — made me cry for some reason.
Anyway, I found my own version of “Brigadoon” last weekend when my brother took a friend and me on a tour of a field that had just been disked up for planting on our family farm. This 60-acre stretch is bottomland nestled along the James River in northern Yankton County, which means I haven’t seen this ground in many years. Usually, it’s under water. (A year ago, for instance, the same field looked like a tempting course for kayaking.) The river rarely stays in its banks anymore, which has rendered this once-prime land unreliable for crop production.
But last Saturday, there we were on a four-wheeler driving across this rarely exposed patch of earth that had emerged from the mists, so to speak. The ground seemed fairly solid, but it also had a lumpy sponginess to it. And there were occasional large pieces of driftwood still scattered about.
A little later, a neighbor stopped by to talk to my brother. The neighbor, who hailed from a nearby Hutterite colony, mentioned the many changes he’d seen on the James during his lifetime. Ultimately, someone in this conversation remarked, “It’s a different river now.”
And it is. It’s practically unrecognizable from the stream we grew up with. And this land, which has been in our family for as long as I can remember, is also very different now because the river has made it that way.
As I’ve noted many times before, I think I can recall that river flooding out maybe twice when I was a kid, and it always seemed then like a rare, breathtaking spectacle. But over the last 25 years or so, it’s practically an annual occurrence.
And the river IS different. The banks are wider as so much former shoreline has disappeared. Dead trees lie everywhere. And, of course, farming the bottomland is usually a wild hope at best, and many years, not even that.
There are several reasons why this old river has changed into something new.
Heavy rains over the years have certainly been players in this, but those storms are not the only culprits.
The river valley has also been inundated with other people’s unwanted water. Drainage, especially with the arrival of tiling, has become rampant across the plains as farmers work to open up as much land as possible for production. This means draining low areas to make more ground workable.
It’s good business, I guess, but it always comes down to a question: Where does that unwanted water go? The easy answer is “somewhere else.” Far more specifically, it goes into creeks and waterways that flow into lakes or into rivers like the James that are then expected to carry all that water away. But at the bottom of the river basin — in places like Yankton County — there’s nowhere for the water to go. Rather, this IS where the water goes, year in and year out. And I’ve seen enough shimmering seas of flooded valley the last couple of decades to vouch for that fact.
But this returns me to my little “Brigadoon” moment last week, as well as a hard fact tied to it: The only reason we were able to travel across that field — the only reason it was disked up and there were plans for planting it, the only reason it had arisen from the mists — was because something was wrong.
Much of the Upper Plains is enduring drought conditions, and the lack of winter snow and spring rain has tapped out the subsoil moisture and dried up the potholes. There’s less water around and not much promise in the long-range outlook, which could be a hardship this summer for those producers who don’t have irrigation.
But this misfortune has allowed that battered old bottomland field of ours to re-emerge from the mud, weeds and floodwaters.
That’s good, I suppose, but it’s also sad for many respects.
But that’s the surreal nature of the lower James River valley anymore. It makes me think a lot about what the river once was years and years ago, and what it is now. And sometimes, it can be enough to make you cry.
