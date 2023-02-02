It has been a full week in the Legislature, and things are in full swing. Bills are being introduced and assigned to committees. Our state has a grand tradition; unlike the U.S. Congress, where the leadership can stop bills from receiving a hearing, all bills introduced in the South Dakota Legislature receive a hearing. This tradition allows our 105 legislators to represent their constituents most effectively.

As we talked about, I serve on the House Appropriations Committee. This year, the two Appropriations committees from the House and Senate decided that we should meet together as often as possible. The two committees make up the Joint Committee on Appropriations, or JCA. However, when we begin making decisions on the different tax reduction proposals, for instance, our rules require the House and Senate appropriators to have separate hearings.

