Last Wednesday’s wild weather delivered a little bit of everything, including, arguably, a glimpse of our future.
Or perhaps that future has already arrived.
In the science of climate change, the prevailing worry has been that it will create more extreme and dangerous weather events, and that’s exactly what we’ve been experiencing with greater frequency in recent years.
Last Wednesday was a perfect example.
The extraordinary day — which, on Monday, the National Weather Service said was a serial derecho, a sort of “inland hurricane” and the first one ever documented in December — produced tornadoes across Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, the latter of which saw its first tornado ever recorded in December. In Iowa, at least five tornadoes were reported, with many more that may be confirmed as data is reviewed; prior to last Wednesday, Iowa had only seen five tornadoes ever in December. Meanwhile, Kansas was whipped by powerful dust storms that conjured up images of the Dust Bowl years of the 1930s as dust was carried as far away as Wisconsin.
Locally, what started as a fine mid-winter day eventually saw thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska; a tornado warning for Sioux City, Iowa; and a tornado watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota. And just three hours later, some of these same areas endured ferocious winds and reduced visibilities caused by snow.
That would seem to qualify as an extreme weather outbreak — a historic one at that.
Of course, it paled in comparison to the powerful tornado outbreak a few days earlier in Kentucky. That storm, which had a path 220 miles wide and winds up to 190 miles per hour, killed nearly 80 people, with others still missing amid the vast wreckage.
With the world coming off its warmest year since 2015 (despite a cold-water La Nina effect exerting its influence) and with storms and deadly heat outbreaks occurring more frequently around the world, what we are seeing is what has been the predicted — and feared — consequence of climate change.
“The effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said.
The extreme weather we saw last week — that we have been seeing increasingly in recent years — is only part of the worrisome scenario. There is also the impact on the polar caps, on wildlife and plant life, on coastlines, on islands, on those who make a living off the land and on those who are caught in the increasing fallout.
Skeptics who resist climate change warnings often point to outlier studies that go against the overwhelming tide of scientific research, or they claim that the science isn’t settled, then act as if the science IS settled and dismiss what’s happening around them.
Last week presented us with both an incredible event and a nervous continuation of a series of extreme weather occurrences that have become a dangerous part of modern life. That makes action to address the crisis even more pressing — and increasingly more urgent.
