Dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on our lives is a battle waged every day on countless fronts.
That includes education, which has been abruptly forced to cope with facility closures, distance learning, the general disruptions in routines and the relentless, imperative battle of keeping everyone from students to staff safe and healthy.
There was some good news on one of those fronts in Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan. A story noted that enrollment numbers for the Yankton School District’s (YSD) preschool program are holding their own despite national reports of declining preschool participation because of COVID-19 concerns.
This is good news for at least a couple of reasons.
First, YSD is working hard to accommodate parents who want their kids to participate in the school district’s free preschool.
Melanie Ryken, principal at Webster Elementary School where the preschool is based, said the district worked with parents to make the introduction of parents to the program as safe as possible.
In regards to the November open house for parents interested in enrolling their kids, Ryken said, “We knew we couldn’t have the same groups of people together for more than 15 minutes. We have four classrooms and we rotated them every five minutes. It worked out fine and I think parents were thankful just to come in and take a peek. At least we had that little bit of normalcy for them.”
While she said there was a slight decrease in enrollments, the current enrollment period has numbers that appear to be close to normal.
The school district’s work to ease parents’ concerns about the safety of the program in these pandemic times was and is vital.
Another reason this is good news is because preschool has been proven to be a crucial component in the educational development of a child, and the lack of early learning and school exposure could hinder a child’s progression, perhaps for a very long time.
This is the reason why the school district decided to offer a free preschool program a few years ago. YSD officials chose to make the investment, which was a bold step in a state that doesn’t offer statewide funded preschool.
Therefore, keeping preschool safe and available is important for the kids — who can still get the social and classroom exposure that’s essential to preparing them for the school environment — as well as for the parents, the district and, really, the entire community.
It will, some day, be a fascinating study to assess how the pandemic has impacted long-term education in this country. The preschool level may be the most vulnerable age of all. The fact that the Yankton School District has been able to maintain some continuity with its preschool offering is a bright spot in these uncertain times.
kmh
