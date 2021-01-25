By Sen. Kyle Schoenfish
R-District 19
With the start of the second week, the committees and the full Senate and House are starting to hear more bills.
Senate Bill 3 repeals the sunset of listing COVID-19 as an infectious disease; the sunset means the COVID-19 listing was set to expire. The Department of Health can use judicial enforcement authority to protect the health of the public. The bill doesn’t change any action the department may take; it simply keeps COVID-19 as a disease that these actions can be used in the interest of public health. COVID-19 was added to this law in 2020 and was set to expire July 1, 2021. Since taking effect, an intervention was used about 10 times to protect people. The bill had the support of several South Dakota health care associations. SB3 passed the Senate, 22 to 13; I voted in favor.
Senate Bill 24 is a bill proposed by the South Dakota Secretary of State. In its original form, SB24 would allow a person to register to vote online and submit a change of address if they are already registered to vote. An amendment was brought to remove the option to register to vote online. I am a believer in doing what we can to save government time and money; online voter registration is one way to do that. While South Dakota had strong voter participation in 2020, there are still many South Dakotans who are not yet registered to vote. I voted against the amendment which passed, 6 to 3. With the amendment, SB24 allows a currently registered voter to change their address online, but a person who is not registered at all cannot register online. SB24 passed the State Affairs Committee, 8 to 1; I voted in favor.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 and Kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
