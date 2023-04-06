College women’s basketball has finally arrived.
Yes, that statement is very debatable. In response, one could fairly point to the UConn, Tennessee and South Carolina legacies and all else that has built the game since the dawn of Title IX a half-century ago. The arguments could be endless and heated.
But that’s the point.
Last Sunday’s NCAA women’s championship game between LSU and Iowa may eventually be seen as a milestone moment for the sport. It pitted two great teams and dynamic personalities. LSU’s 102-85 triumph pulled in record TV ratings with 9.9 million viewers, up 103% from last year’s title game. According to the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette, that was more people than watched last season’s Cotton, Orange and Sugar bowls and topped the viewership of any NHL Stanley Cup Final match over the past 50 years.
But that’s only one reason why the women’s game has transcended to another level.
The other reason is the storm of arguing and controversy that has filled the post-game air and social media lines ever since.
Most conspicuous was a taunting incident in the title game in which LSU’s Angel Reese, the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, waved her hand in front of her face and pointed to her ring finger as a mocking gesture made toward Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. In fact, Reese was doing something that Clark herself had done to an opposing player in the Hawkeyes’ semifinal win. Some people shrugged off this taunting when it was done by Clark, who is white, while some criticism was hurled at Reese, who is black.
(As an aside, why is anyone cool with anybody doing this? At every high school athletic event I’ve been to during the last several years, there’s always a short pre-game speech about the importance of sportsmanship among both the athletes and the fans. This trash talk doesn’t fit into that scheme at all and sets a bad example for kids — or at least it would have in another age.)
Anyway, this incident wound up injecting a racial component into the mix, since LSU had a roster of mostly black players while Iowa’s team was mostly white. And that set up social media battle lines everywhere.
Not helping matters was a clumsy comment by First Lady Jill Biden, who said that it would be nice if both teams were invited to the White House, an honor usually reserved for the champions. In a vacuum, this idea might seem quaint, but in the real world and given our touchy racial dynamics these days, it came off wrong. (Reese tweeted a reply to it which one online sports site reported with a baiting headline declaring that the LSU star had a “two-word response” to Biden’s idea. Reese’s response was, “A joke,” which were probably not the two words you were thinking of.)
Throughout the March tournament, Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, became a national sensation with her dynamic play and ability to hit shots from anywhere past the half-court line. She helped return Iowa to the Women’s Final Four for the first time in 30 years. More than that, it had more people around here, at least, excited about THIS version of March Madness than I’ve seen in a long time.
Meanwhile, Sunday’s title game also produced a flurry of social media posts about the quality (or lack thereof) of the officiating, the coaching, the intensity of play and other aspects ...
In other words, the championship game became a multi-layered EVENT that got many people emotionally invested in it to varying degrees and in record numbers.
And that’s a sure sign that women’s college basketball has reached a new level.
It’s become something we can not only enjoy but also get angry and argue about. It’s become a trigger, firing up our emotions and igniting snap reactions. It now has the ability to conjure up heroes to worship and villains to dislike. It has developed the power to make more people than ever before briefly lose perspective and get caught up in the emotional whirlwinds of what is still, at heart, just a game.
In other words, it can now lay claim to at least a little bit of our short, constantly twitching attention span.
And that spells success on the cluttered and busy American stage. As a result, more people watched the games on TV and attended the tournament in person than ever before. Sunday’s drama cinched the deal.
“Twitter is going to go on a rage every time, and I’m happy,” Reese said in her post-game comments Sunday. “I feel like I’ve helped grow women’s basketball this year.”
Rage and glory. That’s the big time in sports. And women’s college basketball is now officially right there.
