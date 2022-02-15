A proposal to invest in the expansion of recreational amenities on the Nebraska side of Lewis & Clark Lake offers potentially good news for the entire region, on both sides of the river.
A bill, LB 1023, moving through the Nebraska Legislature calls for the investment of some $200 million in recreation projects, including about $87 million for sites in Knox County.
The bill proposes a dramatic expansion of the Weigand Marina, growing it from 121 boat slips to more than 600 slips. It also calls for the construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park and the replacement of a boat access facility on the Niobrara River.
Immediately, this would be a major plus for Knox County, which does not have nearly the lakeside development that is seen on the South Dakota side of the river.
It’s estimated that the Lewis & Clark Lake Area attracts about 2 million visitors a year, with South Dakota drawing a hefty majority of that number. Indeed, state officials have noted that the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area is the biggest tourist draw in South Dakota outside of the Black Hills. The L&C Recreation Area continually puts up record numbers, even during the pandemic, proving its durable popularity.
Expansion on the Nebraska side of the lake wouldn’t necessarily draw tourists away from the north side. Instead, it would likely help the overall region accommodate even more visitors. Given the demand for such things as camping sites each summer, the southside project would help expand the L&C Lake Area capacity to handle, as well as attract, tourists.
Obviously, more visitors to the area would mean a greater influx of money to the regional economy — on both sides of the river.
“(This expansion) can provide a tremendous synergy for the entire region, including Yankton,” said District 40 Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, Nebraska, in a Press & Dakotan story last week.
Knox County officials also believe the expansion can help the area grow its population. With more people working remotely, places like the lake area can serve as ideal locations to live — well connected, not too far away from major areas such as Sioux Falls, Sioux City or Omaha, but uniquely rural and much closer to nature.
LB 1023 offers tantalizing promise for Knox County and for the lake area in general. It’s a potentially exciting development that should be followed closely as it makes its way through the capitol in Lincoln.
