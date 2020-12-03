The winter sports season is revving up in the Yankton area, which is a small victory in itself during this pandemic. Meanwhile, the Press & Dakotan’s sports department is gearing up for it while facing a blizzard of unknowns.
The other day, current sports editor James D. Cimburek talked to me about next week’s winter sports preview, a major section which usually features a vast composite calendar of events for the upcoming season. This time, however, it likely won’t be included. James was wondering just how far ahead he should even try to type that schedule.
This is a rather big decision for him, because in sports journalism, the schedule is everything.
Working the sports beat involves a LOT more than showing up to games, matches or meets and then writing about what you saw. Among so many other things, you have to know when and where events are held, what merits extra coverage, what’s on the line, etc. It’s part of a broader plan that literally starts taking shape before a season even kicks off, tips off or whatever metaphor comes to mind.
That’s what makes that vast composite season schedule so essential. It’s a road map that guides our coverage from the first practices to the championships.
But putting together a composite schedule for the entire winter seems almost pointless right now because COVID-19 is likely going to create numerous sudden changes. In fact, as of early Thursday afternoon, there were already seven events that have been postponed for COVID-related reasons, and we aren’t even through the first official week of the winter season.
As I noted in Wednesday’s editorial about the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s decision to proceed with winter activities on schedule, the basketball season features teams often playing multiple games a week, as opposed to the football season when teams are limited to playing once a week. So, with so many more games to be played (or wrestling matches to be wrestled, etc.), the chances of COVID-created schedule changes will spike considerably.
Scrambled schedules are a bane of sports editors’ lives, since they operate from a base line created by a season schedule. Now, sports departments everywhere literally aren’t completely sure what’s going to happen practically from one day to the next — and that doesn’t even include whatever the weather may throw at them this winter.
However, our sports staff has been facing a lot more mysteries than shifting schedules so far this school year.
Our area schools don’t operate under the same set of rules. All of them generally allow spectators into the games, but the conditions vary. In Yankton, which has a fairly restrictive policy, there are a limited number of vouchers available that reduce how many fans may attend an event, masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. But there are other schools that have fewer (in some cases, FAR fewer) measures in place. So, our reporters are stepping into the unknown whenever they venture out.
What’s more, the winter season will be comprised almost entirely of indoor events, which is somewhat different from the fall. Being confined indoors adds to the risks.
On top of all that, we have to hope that schools keep the media up to speed on any postponements, cancellations and/or last-minute re-schedulings that occur. And, of course, the sports editor has to keep track of it all throughout a season already marred by mysteries.
Finally, there is this COVID-specific impact to consider: The latter portion of the winter season (and carrying into spring) is going to see an extraordinary overload of activities for our sports department. The University of South Dakota’s football and volleyball seasons that were postponed this fall are set to return in late winter, overlaid on top of both the winter and spring activities. (For instance, USD’s first two home football games in late February are on Friday nights because there are basketball doubleheaders on the following Saturdays.) That promises to produce a crush that the sports staff is already bracing for, and it all may well be prone to the same scheduling uncertainties that loom now.
Needless to say, none of this is going to be easy for the sports staff as they try to chart their course through what figures to be a long, long winter of unpredictability.
For better and for worse, at least it won’t be boring.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.