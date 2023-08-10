After reading a former city commissioner (Losing confidence), and current city commissioners(Healthy discourse needed) letters to the editor, and in light of recent events in the city, I felt compelled to finally speak up.
First, these are the exact definitions of the city manager and city commissioners roles in this city’s governance. These are straight from the city website under FAQ, if you wish to check.
• What are the city manager’s job responsibilities?
The city manager is responsible for the day-to-day operation of City Hall and management of city staff.
• Why do we have a city manager, if we have a City Commission?
The City Commission/City Manager form of government is a growing trend in communities throughout the United States. With an increasing demand for services, it becomes too difficult for cities to be run on a part-time basis. Also, there are more and more regulations being imposed upon all sections of government. A city manager helps administer city projects and assures that all necessary regulations are met while the City Commission formulates the big picture and makes general plans. The City Manager administers the small details to implement the plans smoothly. A good comparison is with a school district. A school board will often decide to hire a school superintendent to help administer what the board feels needs to be done. Yankton’s form of government is no different.
• What is the city manager’s relationship with the City Commission?
The City Commission appoints the city manager, while the City Commission is elected to take action on various issues presented formally on its agenda. The two entities work together in various ways. The city manager provides recommendations on what direction the commission should take on policies. The City Commission passes all resolutions and ordinances, and the city manager makes sure that the measures are implemented.
You can interpret these definitions however you choose but they are this way for a reason. The city managers are usually brought in to be administrators, they haven’t lived there and they don’t usually stay forever. Yankton is blessed to have one that was familiar with the area and has been here 10 years now; she has a strong grasp of managing the business that is the city.
“The city commissioners formulate the big picture.” They’ve usually lived there a while, are familiar with community leaders, understand the community’s needs. Commissioners need to be our dreamers, our forward thinkers, the ones who push the community forward. I have stayed behind the scenes for seven years and helped, advised, encouraged others to run with great success, yet the “big ideas” never seem to advance?
When I left the commission I said, “ It’s fairly easy to make an informed decision” and I stand by that. But casting a vote does not mean it’s correct or that the citizens agree with you. It was your personal opinion, nothing more. Every citizen in the city limits has every right to ask you to defend/explain your rationale; it’s what you signed up for. The fact that citizens speak up is a great thing: They’re TELLING you what they want. If there is too much “noise” I would suggest looking at what’s being defended; maybe the majority of Yankton disagrees with that individual’s decision and that is who you represent.
While citizens/groups in Yankton are achieving great things ( housing project downtown, free pre-K facility, mental health facility, local mall ownership), I would sure like to see the City join the fun. Instead, we see developments that they’ve washed their hands of, an attempt to quietly close the Summit Activities Center, an extremely quiet economic development that has been a very hard sell to the community once it was discovered. An archery industrial complex on the east side sits in a binder, and an Onward Yankton binder are also still out there in a file cabinet somewhere as well, less you think the city is alone in these discussions. These are all ideas that had time and money invested in them, and were desired by much of the community, yet nothing? THAT is what festers the attitude that’s starting to show itself.
I have been a citizen of Yankton for 41 years and a commissioner for only six, but I am still one that dreams that Yankton becomes what they should be. This current cloud that is surrounding decisions made needs to be addressed publicly and quickly. An engaged community is every leader’s hope, once disengaged it is a long road back.
If the pool needs to be brought up once more, I will tell you previous commissions were intentionally kept in the dark for as long as possible to ensure its success. You read that right, and most understand why. VOLUNTEER board appointees and VOLUNTEER Dive In Yankton (DIY) members drove 90% of that project with the least amount of help from the city as possible. That is how the city can make a difference without overstepping their need. DIY leadership and Parks Board members can tell that story.
If citizens and their leadership aren’t in partnership together, success is that much harder to achieve. Find partners, not adversaries. Fast.
Very well thought out editorial by Craig. Although I didn't always agree with the writer of this editorial, I always respected his ideas and the research he put into issues revolving around the city commission. He always asked questions and led discussion that was necessary for informed decisions.
Since his departure from the city commission tough questions are seldom, if ever asked, and tough purposeful discussion, by the commission to inform the public is frowned upon. After all the commission is elected to represent the electorate, not the management of the city. However it seems that some on the commission believe that public input is to time consuming for them to bother with, therefore they choose neither to make informed decisions, or represent voters.
Until the commission gets their "anerobic manure digesters" (brains) working there will be little change in outcomes at the city level of government. The hired administration will continue to pull the strings on the puppet like city commission, with no voter representation.
If the commission refuses to represent the voters it only makes sense to go to an elected full time strong mayor form of government. At least then the voters have a second option to representation.
