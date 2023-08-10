After reading a former city commissioner (Losing confidence), and current city commissioners(Healthy discourse needed) letters to the editor, and in light of recent events in the city, I felt compelled to finally speak up.

First, these are the exact definitions of the city manager and city commissioners roles in this city’s governance. These are straight from the city website under FAQ, if you wish to check.

(1) comment

Yankton resident

Very well thought out editorial by Craig. Although I didn't always agree with the writer of this editorial, I always respected his ideas and the research he put into issues revolving around the city commission. He always asked questions and led discussion that was necessary for informed decisions.

Since his departure from the city commission tough questions are seldom, if ever asked, and tough purposeful discussion, by the commission to inform the public is frowned upon. After all the commission is elected to represent the electorate, not the management of the city. However it seems that some on the commission believe that public input is to time consuming for them to bother with, therefore they choose neither to make informed decisions, or represent voters.

Until the commission gets their "anerobic manure digesters" (brains) working there will be little change in outcomes at the city level of government. The hired administration will continue to pull the strings on the puppet like city commission, with no voter representation.

If the commission refuses to represent the voters it only makes sense to go to an elected full time strong mayor form of government. At least then the voters have a second option to representation.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.