The 2022 legislative session is two-thirds complete with the conclusion of Week Six, which we saw some significant bills related to education.
HB 1080 was portrayed as a bill to help teachers, but the subject of the bill was fining schools $500 for every teacher employed in a school district if certain state requirements are not followed. If schools lose money through fines, they won’t be able to pay any employees more. Schools that don’t meet the requirements can go before an “accountability” board to appeal for a waiver. Government doesn’t need to think up laws to give boards something to do. If the current education formula we have in place was working, we wouldn’t need to see bills like this. HB 1080 passed the Senate, 29 to 6. Fining schools will not help education; I voted against it.
SB 198 establishes an interim committee for the placement of juvenile offenders. It also repeals several provisions related to juvenile justice reform starting July 1, 2023. Juvenile justice reforms were passed in 2015 with a goal of reducing the number of juveniles being incarcerated. Reducing incarceration is a worthy goal but there still needs to be consequences for people’s actions. The number of juveniles being incarcerated has gone down but the issue is that many of these young people with behavioral problems who need help have become the responsibility of school districts. This has led to safety and learning issues in the school districts.
Superintendents and school groups spoke in favor of SB 198. If this bill goes through, the Legislature will meet in the 2023 session before the reforms get repealed. Hopefully, a summer committee will come up with solutions to help both the schools and the young people who have behavioral and criminal issues. One thing we cannot do is to leave things the way they are; I voted in favor of SB 198; it passed out of the State Affairs Committee, 8 to 1.
SB 165 is an issue the Legislature has seen over the years. This bill would exempt coaches who earn less than $4,000 coaching a youth or amateur sport, whose participants are age 19 or younger, from paying state sales tax on their earnings. SB 165 passed the Senate, 29 to 6. I voted in favor as I have in the past.
Crossover Day, which is the day that all Senate and House Bills will have passed or failed out of their respective chambers, will be Wednesday, Feb. 23.
I can be contacted at 605-660-6468 or kyle.schoenfish@sdlegislature.gov.
