Yankton Area Arts is grateful to the community of Yankton and to the Harvest Halloween Committee for another wonderful festival weekend. In partnership with business owner Curt Bernard, YAA hosted an Art Market in The Brewery building on Oct. 30. Ten very happy artists sold their handmade goods to a steady stream of shoppers. Many thanks to Curt for his generosity and partnership!
Rounding out the 2021 G.A.R. Hall exhibit calendar is the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild (DPQG). Every two years, the DPQG puts together a lovely exhibit of their quilted creations for the arts community to enjoy. “The Magic of Tints and Shades” features quilts that utilize only two colors of fabric with varying tints and shades in the chosen color family. The quilt exhibit is on display this month through Nov. 19 with a special reception honoring the quilters on Friday, Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m. Additionally, Yankton Area Arts will announce the recipients of the annual Art Advocates of the Year at the Nov. 5 reception. You don’t want to miss it!
Built in 1887 and one of only a handful of its kind left standing in the United States, the Grand Army of the Republic building (G.A.R. Hall) now serves as a quaint art gallery and home to Yankton Area Arts. In 2000, the building went through major renovations to become the home of the arts in Yankton. The wooden, exterior doors have endured many years of rain, wind, ice, and snow resulting in them literally coming apart at the seams and leaving them in a weakened state. The doors swell with humidity making them difficult to open and close. Then, the forceful opening and closing of the doors weakens them even further. It’s time to update and repair our doors and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in one of Yankton’s historic treasures. Donate to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
YAA is making plans to host (in person and online) the 16th annual Crimson Door Holiday Boutique. The Crimson Door is Yankton’s longest running pop-up. Over 50 regional artists will offer unique, hand-made items perfect for gift giving throughout the year. The Crimson Door will be open to the public Dec. 5-23 with a special YAA member’s only appreciation and first look shopping experience on Dec. 4. Look for more information about these fun holiday events at YanktonAreaArts.org or on our social media channels.
Looking for more to do this month? Check out Mount Marty University’s production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Nov. 11-14 in Marian Auditorium or take in MMU’s Bede Gallery Student Exhibit Nov. 8-Dec. 16! There is always something artful to do in Yankton!
YAA is seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.