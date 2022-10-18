A nice gesture happened Monday night in Irene during Irene-Wakonda’s volleyball match with Freeman. The game was also billed as “Thank You Monday” as a way of honoring the officials who ran the match. Both teams posed for a photo with the referees. This was done in conjunction with Officials Appreciation Week.

An email to I-W officials confirmed the gesture was part of a week designated by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) “to thank the officials and appreciate their dedicated service to the SDHSAA and our member schools.”

