A nice gesture happened Monday night in Irene during Irene-Wakonda’s volleyball match with Freeman. The game was also billed as “Thank You Monday” as a way of honoring the officials who ran the match. Both teams posed for a photo with the referees. This was done in conjunction with Officials Appreciation Week.
An email to I-W officials confirmed the gesture was part of a week designated by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) “to thank the officials and appreciate their dedicated service to the SDHSAA and our member schools.”
Several other states across the nation, including Nebraska, have also designated weeks to express gratitude to the men and women who officiate various athletic events throughout the year. (Several states do this for each sports season, so this week’s commemoration in South Dakota is Fall Officials Appreciation Week.)
This is more than a simple “thank you.” It’s also an important expression of appreciation to a shrinking number of people who choose to take on an increasingly thankless job.
There is a growing shortage of game officials in various sports across the country. It’s creating hardships not only for schools but also for amateur teams and youth programs that can’t come up with enough officials to play their games.
It does have an impact in various ways. For instance, we noticed this fall that there were an increasing number of high school football games that were being played on Friday afternoons. We were told this sometimes was being done to allow an officiating crew to work the afternoon game then travel elsewhere to do a night game.
According to a KELO story last month, the shortage of officials can be more acute in some places than in others.
“I would have to say that the central part of (South Dakota) and the northwest corner of the state seem to be our areas where we have fewer officials just because we aren’t as populated,” noted Jo Auch, assistant executive director of the SDHSAA.
There are several reasons for the shortages, which tend to mirror everything else happening on the job market these days.
But one thing that these officials also must deal with is abuse from fans, coaches and players.
Tyler Soyer, director of referees for Dakota Alliance Soccer Club and a SDHSAA soccer referee, said fan behavior is a huge factor in the referee shortage.
“The number-one (reason for the) shortage is the abuse the youth referees get,” he said. “They don’t want to come back and referee.”
Needless to say, that situation is not unique to soccer or youth sports or to South Dakota. It’s a problem everywhere.
Since fan abuse is part of the problem in recruiting and retaining officials, it means fans can also be part of the solution.
The intensity of a game sometimes unleashes the worst in some people, and in this increasingly extroverted age of expression and venting, this can explode into an ugly and embarrassing problem.
Fans need to take the talk of sportsmanship seriously, and they should attempt to see things from the perspective of officials who often must make snap decisions in intense game situations.
The spirit behind an Officials Appreciation Week observance is a good step in the right direction, and perhaps it can ultimately have a positive impact on the referees, the fans, the players and the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.