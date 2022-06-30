Yankton Area Arts (YAA) would like to thank the City of Yankton Parks and Recreation department for hosting Kids in the Park each Saturday in June! We had a lot of fun making maracas with kids attending the Omaha Street Percussion performance on June 18 and think this family programming is a top-notch addition to our community’s quality of life! Keep up the great work!
Opening today at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an exhibit, titled “Natural Curiosity,” by Carolyn Albracht, associate professor of Art Education at Wayne State College. Albracht’s personal artistic and teaching philosophy includes the idea that the arts are a necessity and not a luxury, so she strives to make her art as accessible as possible.
“As an educator I appreciate works that convey traditional and representational imagery, works that have a less intense color palette than my own, but I always drift back to the imagery and colors that excite me in my own artmaking,” she said.
The exhibit will be on display at G.A.R. Hall July 1-Aug. 9 with a special reception honoring the artist on Friday, July 1, from 5-6:30 p.m. All exhibits are free and open to the public. Read more about the artist and her work at YanktonAreaArts.org.
Be sure to join us each Tuesday evening throughout the summer at Riverside Park Amphitheater for the weekly Summer Concert Series brought to you by YAA, the City of Yankton, and the Yankton Parks and Recreation Department. The Yankton Area Summer Band (YASB) is an all-volunteer band made up of 50-100 area musicians ranging from middle school students to seasoned amateur and professional musicians. There are only two weeks left to enjoy the YASB and you will not want to miss them! Guest conductors this month include Samantha Hahn, director at Cedar Catholic, and Brooke Bigge and members of Mission Essential Brass, the South Dakota National Guard performance group. The YASB is managed by local high school band educator Gwen Wenisch, who has been playing with the summer band since she was in eighth grade. The concert series is free every Tuesday night throughout the summer at 8 p.m. at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Yankton Area Arts is hosting a family friendly, patriotic picnic in Riverside Park on Tuesday, July 12, starting at 6 p.m. This is a ticketed fundraising event with pre-ordered meal choices. All are welcome to join in on the fun! There will be lawn games, a community art creation, a silent auction, and food provided by River’s Edge. Additionally, raffle tickets are available for a picnic quilt created by the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. The night will be capped off with the 8 p.m. YASB concert with special guests, Mission Essential Brass. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids and include a meal prepared by River’s Edge and a bottle of water. Root beer and adult beverages will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets for the event and the raffle are available at G.A.R. Hall, at the Tuesday night summer concerts, at the Lemonade Stand, or by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org/summer-picnic. All proceeds will be used to support YAA’s Make Art Happen initiative. Ticket sales end on July 5.
YAA is hosting a fun Summer Art Camp starting July 11 for youth artists ages preschool through high school. Summer Art Camp is part of our Kids Studio program and registrations are filling up fast so head over to YanktonAreaArts.org to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun!
Calling all photographers! The annual Mighty Mo Photo Show is an area photographic exhibit and competition hosted by YAA. Photographers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to submit photos with the theme “Reflections in Black and White.” Entries will be accepted at GAR Hall Aug. 1-9 during regular open hours. Submission and display requirements can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org.
You may have heard that YAA and the City of Yankton are participating in a national arts and prosperity study conducted by Americans for the Arts. Volunteers will be stationed at a variety of events this summer and throughout the year to gauge the impact our community’s robust arts programming has on our local economy. We ask for citizens and visitors alike to take part in this important data collection. And we thank you for your participation.
Looking for more arts this month? Music at the Meridian is happening every Thursday evening in the lawn space west of the Meridian Bridge. Enjoy great food and music AND be a part of the annual community mural creation hosted by the Meridian District Art Project volunteer committee. The MDAP committee is looking for creative people who want to help! To get involved with the committee stop by the booth and speak to one of the volunteers or contact Julie at director@yanktonareaarts.org.
YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment, and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
