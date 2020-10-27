We feel compelled today to offer a few words on the latest local event sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, it was announced that next month’s annual Community Feast, which is held each Thanksgiving eve in Yankton, has been canceled for this year. Organizers said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made it clear that this show simply cannot go on in 2020.
This decision is wise and completely understandable.
It’s also such a shame.
The Community Feast is simply one of the best events found in Yankton each year. It draws up to 3,000 people for a free meal and fellowship. Meals are also delivered around town so that the magic of this event can reach out as far as possible.
The Community Feast doesn’t showcase what Yankton has to offer so much as it shows you what Yankton is all about.
This event has been a staple of community life — and an annual, unofficial kickoff to the holiday season — since the mid 1990s. Each year, an army of volunteers mobilizes to raise money, cook and serve food, bus tables, make deliveries to people who can’t attend, and wash dishes and other cleanup details. There are likely other jobs involved that we can’t even imagine.
If you’ve never attended a Community Feast, you can’t really appreciate the atmosphere that’s found inside Calvary Baptist Church, where the event is now held. There’s a warmth and joy that permeates like the rich aroma of turkey and stuffing. It’s felt not only by the throngs who turn out for the event every year, but also by those who work at the feast. The spirit is infectious and satisfying, and that satisfaction is evident. It feels exactly the way the holiday season really should feel.
Meanwhile, volunteers fan out around town to deliver meals, mostly to the elderly and shut-ins. For many of these “customers,” this IS their holiday meal, and perhaps it’s one of the few connections they can make with other people during such a busy time of the year. These interactions also put the “community” in the great feast.
Organizers said they possibly could have done a carry-out version of the event this year, but that has never really been the point of the Community Feast. Instead, it’s all about sharing the moment while sharing a meal and time with others. Sharing is at the heart of this event.
Honestly, we really could have used the Community Feast this year. After all we’ve endured with the coronavirus and all the uncertainty that still hangs in the air, we really need that sense of sharing and fellowship again, if only the virus would allow it.
But it’s not to be this year, and that absence will be felt deeply by everyone who looked forward to and participated in this wonderful event. It will be greeted heartily when it returns next year (hopefully) under better conditions (REALLY hopefully). And when it does return, it will almost certainly be a feast of celebration unlike any other.
kmh
