Benny came home sobbing to his mother that his classmates in the third grade had voted him “dumbest kid in the world.” His mother walked over to the TV, unplugged the device and declared to Benny and his two older brothers, “This is final. Check out and read a library book and have your book reports on the kitchen table Saturday morning when I come home from work.”
When Benny and his brothers arose Saturday morning, they found their mother had seen the book reports and had made notes in the margins. Benny and his brothers were honor students in high school before they learned their mother, who worked two or three jobs to support them, in their tenement home, could not read.
Benny and his brothers graduated from college. Ben went on to medical school. He was just 33 when Dr. Ben Carson was named chief pediatric neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Dr. Carson still holds a very soft-spoken manner and youthful appearance. He told his audience in Dallas, “One time I was interviewing the parents of a child about the pending surgery. After as much as an hour, the parents inquired, “When do we get to meet the surgeon?” and Dr. Carson would have to reintroduce himself as the pediatric neurosurgeon who would lead the surgery team.
We heard Dr. Carson’s life story, about living in tenements in Chicago and Detroit, at a 2004 nutritional supplement convention in Dallas.
Liberals in Congress and the media were inexplicably outraged when President Trump named Dr. Carson head of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in his administration. I doubt many of his liberal detractors had lived in tenements or performed neurosurgery to separate conjoined twins as may be learned by reviewing Dr. Carson’s resume.
Dr. Carson was a recent guest of Maria Martilova on her Sunday Fox News “Mornings with Maria” program. Naturally, the topic of conversation came around quickly to COVID. Dr. Carson reported that there is quite a bit of COVID-19 circulating in Africa but in West Africa, there is very little loss of life due to Covid there.
Dr. Carson said that West African medical practitioners are quite familiar with hydroxychloroquine, and it is used with apparently great success in West Africa with much less loss of life. But the African nations are familiar with treating malaria and hydroxychloroquine was developed over 60 years ago to treat malaria and it, apparently, works quite well on Covid there.
Seek “hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19” in www.pubmed.gov, find 3,211 separate peer-reviewed studies. In my cursory examination of the findings, no successful examples of use of hydroxychloroquine were displayed — but with 3,211 studies to date, scientists are definitely exploring its use.
President Trump reported that, when he was a COVID patient in Washington, he was treated with both hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.
Seek “Ivermectin” in www.pubmed.gov, find 334 results; first study posted 10-09-2020: “Ivermectin is an FDA-approved, broad-spectrum anti-parasitic agent which demonstrated outward anti-viral activity against a number of DNA and RNA viruses including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronaviruses 2 (SARS-CoV2).”
Study 3, posted May 30, 2020: “Ivermectin is a new candidate therapeutic against SARS Cov-2 Covid 19.”
Recently, a mother was on Facebook asking for prayers for her daughter who was apparently gravely ill with Covid.
The media reports daily on the number of patients being treated and of the number of deaths reported due to COVID.
Dr. Marc Siegel is a practicing medical physician with NYU hospitals. He was asked months ago by Fox News interviewers about hydroxychloroquine use for Covid. Dr. Siegel explained that he had spoken recently with a 95-year-old COVID patient in a Florida hospital. The old man told Dr. Siegel that he did not think he would see the light of day.
Dr. Siegel said he called the patient’s physician in Florida and told him to try hydroxychloroquine. The patient called Dr. Siegel the next day to report he was feeling much better. Dr. Siegel told the Fox News crew, “That 95-year-old patient is my Dad.”
It amazes me when I visit with a nurse who is aware of www.pubmed.gov and of all the valuable research available to anyone, even recovering car salesmen.
Dr. Frank Jobes, longtime biology professor at Yankton College, made a practice of telling students in his classes, “This is something you should know.” After flunking his freshman semester course the first time I tried, I finally learned to study and to make notes. When Dr. Jobes repeated himself, “this is something you should know,” I wrote it down. He wanted the description of an amoeba verbatim from the assigned text and not from my imagination.
If readers find tv programming as bad as some say, please check out www.pubmed.gov for yourself. Seek “Nrf1” of Nrf2.”
“Nrf2 is likely to be the most important health-promoting approach in the foreseeable future ... Nrf2 may become the most extraordinary breakthrough in the history of ... health.” — Washington State University
This is something you should know ... I will bet your doctor does not.
P.S. The three pills I take daily include five non-toxic, ancient, “auyervedic” plant-based medicinals: ashwaghanda, bacopa monieri, milk thistle, green tea and tumeric. These are all mentioned in a National Geographic book at the Yankton Library that explains “plants that heal.” The pill I take upon rising produces Nrf2 in the body and the two capsules I take with lunch produce Nrf1 in the body.
