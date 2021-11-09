During Monday night’s Yankton City Commission meeting, City Manager Amy Leon mentioned a handful of ideas that had been proposed to her for possible study at some point. Just doing this was a good idea, for it injected fresh topics into the city conversation and opened the door for commissioners to explore new, unanticipated territories.
One idea Leon mentioned Monday night was considering an outreach to neighboring Norfolk, Nebraska, which is 60 miles south of Yankton but, sometimes, seems like it could be located on another planet.
That’s an exaggeration, obviously, but it points to the fact that the state boundary that separates these two communities sometimes seems to put us in two different realities. One example mentioned Monday night by City Commissioner Nathan Johnson noted that Yankton focuses its state attentions on Pierre while Norfolk looks south to Lincoln for its state business.
Nevertheless, there are similarities, the foremost being that they share a trade area and are both regional centers.
On the other hand, there has always been a disconnect between the two communities, at least in the last several decades. As with their state capitals, Yankton, located at the southern end of South Dakota, is always looking north and also east to Interstate 29; meanwhile, Norfolk, situated in the northern part of Nebraska, seems concentrated on the south as well as west toward the panhandle area. State borders can make for formidable barriers sometimes.
Through a quirk in geography and settlement patterns, the two communities are 60 miles apart on Highway 81 — basically a straight shot — with only one town between them. That would be South Yankton, Nebraska, which is literally within walking distance of Yankton’s downtown Meridian District.
While Yankton and Norfolk have their differences, their similarities are compelling. Instantly, Highway 81 is a connection. So, too, is their agricultural economic base. They also share some of the same struggles, such as with their employment pools. The two towns are reliant (at various levels) on immigrant workers needed to make their industrial sectors thrive; Norfolk is several years ahead of Yankton on this front, but the Yankton area is making gains as its needs grow.
Johnson said he began thinking about building more cooperation between the two communities at a 2019 National League of Cities conference when he spoke with the mayor of Norfolk.
“We were talking about how close we are but we don’t have any knowledge of each other really because of the state border,” Johnson said. “… We just thought we have a lot in common being the largest cities in the region and wanted to exchange ideas and build the relationship and see how we can, perhaps, help each other achieve what we want to for our communities.”
Developing such a relationship can open some constructive possibilities. It would seem wise for both communities to pursue those avenues.
