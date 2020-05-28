I have a confession to make: Having been at this newspaper for many years, I’ve become so familiar with the myriad rituals that make up a typical Yankton-area summer that I’ve occasionally wished summer could include a few new things or different twists, just for the sake of variety.
However, I sure didn’t have this in mind.
Today, we face a strange summer of mysteries. It’s like summertime in an alternate universe — a season in which, relatively speaking, next to nothing happens.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken care of all that, of course, just as it’s taken care of practically everything else we embrace as normal or routine.
So, after weeks of dealing with no school, no sports, no face-to-face meetings, no handshakes and no relief from whatever the coronavirus is doing to us or taking away from us, we now head into what SHOULD be the busiest time of the year with a starkly open slate.
The latest casualty fell this week when it was announced that Yankton has postponed its Fourth of July fireworks display. So, long story short, my Fourth of July schedule has just been freed up considerably, just like several other days and nights on the upcoming calendar..
(As a side note, I spent some time figuring out HOW Yankton could have pulled off such a display while still ensuring public distancing and safety. I kept thinking that, if the fireworks were shot from the top deck of the Meridian Bridge, the display could be seen from across most of the town, thereby removing the need for a large crowd to congregate at Riverside Park and Meridian Plaza. But it would be nearly impossible to keep people away from those areas without imposing hard-core rules that would be mostly unenforceable and would just suck the fun right out of the evening.)
As I’ve written before, working at this newspaper involves covering a parade of annual events — the staples of local life — year after year, and after a while, these events become familiar mile markers in my journey through the year.
But this summer, that road has lost most of its landmarks; it’s just a black line stretching straight toward a blurred horizon.
So far, we’ve lost the Summer Band concerts in Riverside Park, the Kids Art Fest and the Riverboat Days Extreme Bullriding event, among so many other events. Like the Fourth of July fireworks display, Yankton’s Ribfest — which rebooted promisingly last year — has been postponed with hopes of holding it this fall.
Also scratched from 2020 are Czech Days in Tabor, the South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, the Ponca and Irene rodeos, and many other events across the region.
Other casualties will almost certainly include countless school and family reunions. This time of year is the only practical window of opportunity for such events, and this year, that window seems to have been painted shut by the coronavirus.
There will be more cancellations to come as event organizers assess the COVID landscape, and that includes Yankton’s biggest tamale, Riverboat Days, which is still hanging in the ether as I write this. If it proceeds, it probably won’t look like it usually does, since some of the preparations that are part of the August festival are still on hold, as far as I know. At the very least, we should have a Captain and Belle and we should know this year’s parade theme; they’re just more mile markers removed from the roadside.
In a way, Yankton may feel the COVID impact most of all in June. It’s actually amazing to see how busy the community gets during that month. There are tournaments and meets of various kinds literally every weekend, which is a tremendous showcase for Yankton’s recreational and athletic offerings, and it brings a ton of people into town. Right now, I don’t know if they are all gone, but I suspect most of them will either be canceled or dramatically downsized ...
No, this isn’t what I wanted when I wished for a little variety to the summer. I think that was more about me taking all the busy rituals of our summer life for granted.
Now, there’s nothing, or next to nothing, to define this as a summertime filled with the usual life, color and joy.
There will be better summers to come, which just feels like a discouraging thing to say before THIS summer has even gotten out of the blocks. (Also, this summer isn’t a total wash, for there are still camping and recreational opportunities in general.) But nothing about what’s to come will look or feel normal.
However, that means “normal” will someday look pretty good to all of us when it returns again.
