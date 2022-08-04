Tuesday evening was a hot, black August night in Yankton. There were sporadic flashes of lighting in the distance from storms I knew would never find us. It was still about 90 degrees at 11 p.m. and a few cicadas were up late screeching in the miserable darkness.
It was a muggy summer night in a river town coping with a heat wave. Tuesday saw temperatures above 100 degrees, and there wasn’t much relief after sundown.
I dealt with this misery the only way I knew how: by looking ahead to the approach of autumn. That’s always been part of my newspaper job, mostly out of necessity but sometimes out of a need for sanity.
So, while we cope with this heat, let’s look at a few signs that tell me cooler days are coming:
• We officially passed the midpoint (or cross-quarter day) of summer last weekend, which means we’re closer now to the autumn equinox than the summer solstice. It’s getting darker earlier in the evening, and Yankton will lose about 80 minutes of daylight this month.
• But that’s nothing: T he National Weather Service in Fairbanks tweeted out this week that Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Alaska, located north of the Arctic Circle, saw the sun set at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday morning. The sun had been up at that distant reach since May 10, and it has now sunk below the southern horizon, and Utqiagvik faces now nine months of night. This could be seen as the start of Arctic winter.
• Also, the arrival of August means that, according to The Associated Press (AP) stylebook, reporters should start abbreviating the current month in certain usages until March. But I don’t really see this as a sign of fall so much as the start of “AP winter.”
• Based on records, Yankton technically saw its warmest day of the year on July 26, when the average maximum temperature is 88.8 degrees. The averages gradually drop from there, although this week has offered absolutely no proof of that at all.
• On a less meteorological note, Yankton’s Riverboat Days is only two weeks away. To me, the festival has always marked the official arrival of late summer, and it’s speeding toward us quickly.
• Life is stirring again at Mount Marty University (as well as USD in Vermillion), which means athletes are reporting for fall practices. The Lancer football team has started drills, with other MMU programs ramping up. The first day of classes for the fall semester at both MMU and USD is less than three weeks away.
• Meanwhile, Yankton High School’s fall sports season — as well as the 2022-2023 school year — is literally less than a week away. The Yankton Gazelles tennis team begins play next Thursday at Brookings, while the soccer teams open their seasons next Friday at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
• Also, the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament has opened in Mitchell and will run through next weekend. When I covered the state tournament back in my sports days, I recall that there always seemed to be a day during its 11-day run that reminded me that summer was still here, while there also always seemed to be a day that told me fall was coming. We’ll see if that still holds.
• The NFL preseason opened Thursday with one game, while everyone else starts next week. With that, there will be football every weekend through mid-February, when we’ll be yearning for warmer days to return.
• Yankton Area Arts’ Tuesday night summer concert series, which began right after Memorial Day, has officially wrapped up, although it ended on a down note as this week’s season finale was canceled due to COVID restrictions. Still, the series serves as an entertaining yardstick for measuring the passing of summer.
• Halloween candy is starting to appear on store shelves already. I’ve read reports that there might be a shortage of holiday candy this year. However, given the great tsunami of sugary confections I’ve witnessed in past autumns, I suspect there will still be enough to go around.
• And on a slightly healthier note, the area is about to enter “soup kitchen” season, when local churches and others hold fundraiser meals that also seem designed to welcome the cooler, crisper autumn season. (The first such event I’m aware of is the Dante Harvest Festival, which happens Aug. 14.)
There are probably other things that remind me that fall is in the air. But honestly, during hot stretches like this, maybe everything becomes a reminder — as well as a deep, sweaty hope for deliverance.
