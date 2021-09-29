In 2019 South Dakota started its “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program” to honor our military heroes who were killed in military service.
“Whenever and wherever this nation has called, in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, veterans have been there and have proudly carried the torch of liberty for all to see,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “Our fallen heroes are no longer with us, but their memory lives on in the hearts of their loved ones and our state,” said Whitlock. “Naming our South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen will give us an opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect — for honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.”
South Dakota has more than 3,000 veterans who made that ultimate sacrifice. Among those honored from this area in 2020 were SFC Richard Schild and Sgt. Allen Kokesh Jr., both of Yankton; and Staff Sgt. Jason Montefering and Sgt. Jeremiah J. Boehmer, both of Hutchinson County. In 2021, PFC Robert Rand of Turner County and Capt. Charles Lane of Bon Homme County have been honored.
I have learned that the State will be naming a South Dakota Highway Bridge after my uncle, U.S. Army Air Corps Captain Elmer Art Rusch. The bridge being named in my uncle’s honor is the South Dakota Highway 14 Bypass Bridge over the east branch of Six Mile Creek, just west of Medary Avenue on the west edge of Brookings. The ceremony to dedicate the bridge in his memory will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. (CT) at the DePuy Military Hall on the SDSU Campus in Brookings (1150 Campanile Avenue).
My uncle, Elmer Art Rusch, grew up in Clark County near the town of Raymond. He graduated from South Dakota State College (now SDSU) in 1941 and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Army Air Corp through their ROTC program. After being stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and other bases in the U.S., he was sent to England in the spring of 1944 to participate in the invasion of France. He was a captain in the Headquarters Company of the 101st Airborne Division. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, he flew into Normandy in one of the 52 gliders used by the 101st Airborne Division. Each of the gliders carried 13 men and their gear but they were powerless and completely unprotected. His glider landed in a field covered by German fire and all of the occupants were killed.
The Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication Program dedicates state bridges to South Dakotans who died while in active service or are classified as missing in action. Naming South Dakota bridges in honor of our fallen gives us the opportunity of remembrance, reflection, and respect — to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation.
