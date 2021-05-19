One of our goals this year is to have the entire Senior class graduate together as one group. Therefore, we are planning to hold graduation at Crane-Youngworth Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
If there is inclement weather the graduation ceremony will be move to the YHS Main Gym with two ceremonies being held at noon and 2 p.m. Should there be a need to hold two ceremonies, students with last names Adsero through Leonard will have a ceremony at noon, and students with last names Lewis through Zimmerman will have a ceremony at 2 p.m. If the ceremonies are held inside, each graduate will be issued six vouchers to share with those they would like to attend.
Graduation
• Date —Sunday, May 23, 2021
• Time — 1 p.m.
• Location —Crane-Youngworth Field
• Class Colors —Red and Black
• Class Flower — Gladiolus
• Cap and Gown Color — Black
• Tassel Color — Red, Black and White
• Class Motto — “Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between” —Maya Angelou
AFTER PROM
Thank you to the parents and volunteers who provided an excellent venue of entertainment for the After Prom Party held at the Yankton Middle School. A special thank you to businesses and individuals who supported the After Prom Party with donations, merchandise, prizes, etc.
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT’S SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM
The Yankton School District’s Grab-N-Go Summer Food Program begins on June 3!
Join us at the Yankton High School west activity parking lot each Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Grab-N-Go Summer Food Program is for any child 18 years old and younger in our community regardless of income. A parent or student may pick up the meals. There is not a cost for this program. Families are encouraged to participate and all are welcome!
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SUMMER PROGRAMMING
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has some special things planned for this summer!
All youth in grades 1-12 are welcome to become members of the Club to experience an abundance of activities, both indoor and outdoor. Swimming at Huether Family Aquatic Center will take place four days per week, along with a weekly field trip. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided in between running exciting healthy lifestyles, character & leadership, and academic success programs.
The Club will also be implementing their annual summer learning loss prevention program, Power Up. Power Up will run in the mornings Monday-Thursday, from July 6-Aug. 6. The focus will be on reiterating the math & reading skills they have already learned. The goal is for students to be able to pick up right where they left off for the upcoming school year!
Parents/Guardians can sign their students up for the Club or the Power Up program at their website, www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton. The Club is the perfect place to keep your kids active, engaged and safe all summer long!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
