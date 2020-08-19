On behalf of the entire school staff, school board and administration, I welcome our students and parents to the start of the 2020-21 school year! Our first day of school with students and staff will be on Monday, Aug. 24.
The 2019-20 school year was one many of us won’t forget. The gratitude I have for our parents, students, staff, school board, administration, and community is beyond words. My thanks to all of you for the many wonderful contributions made, as we have worked together during these very difficult times.
The impact of COVID-19 on our students, staff, and community continues to be challenging at best. While we are not done getting through these events, we are about to embrace a new school year filled with hope, compassion, respect and much learning.
———
‘RETURN TO SCHOOL 2020’ PLAN
While the Yankton School District “Return To School Plan 2020” is not perfect nor will it answer every question, scenario, or situation, it is a good start as we approach the opening of the 2020-21 school year in the Yankton School District.
As we all know there are many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Please know this plan will be a fluid plan that may require us to make changes throughout the school year. Thus some areas of the plan may not be as specific as one would like for that very reason. An example may be all of the possible “What If” scenarios regarding an exposure to COVID-19 and how that may or may not impact a student quarantine, a staff member quarantine, a classroom quarantine, a school closure, a district wide closure, etc.
I can assure you we will work with the South Dakota Department of Health and our wonderful local health care professionals in determining the best decisions regarding the “What If” scenarios when they do arise. These will be done on a case-by-case basis.
I realize there are many aspects of COVID-19 that have become not only challenging for our health care professionals, scientists, leaders, and communities, but also polarizing at times. Let’s model and show other communities how Yankton will take on the challenge. We will overcome COVID-19 through our collaboration, our ability to agree to disagree respectfully, and support for decisions made by the Yankton School District.
We all deeply care about our children in this community and will make the best decisions possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our children, staff and community.
The Yankton School District “Return to School Plan 2020” can be found by going to https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ and clicking on the link found under “Recent News.”
———
COVID-19 HEALTH CARE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee will work together using data from the SD Department of Health, as well as local COVID-19 related data to determine the need for any type of school closure recommendations and transitioning among learning models, in-person, hybrid learning, or remote learning.
Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee Members:
• Dr. Mike Pietila — YMC
• Dr. Scott Hitunen — ASHH & Yankton County Health Officer
• Dr. Jill Sternquist — YMC/Yankton School Board Vice President
• Dr. Mary Milroy — Retired Physician/City of Yankton Health Board
• Elizabeth Healy — Infectious Disease Specialist Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
• Sarah Carda — Yankton School Board President
• Dr. Wayne Kindle, YSD Superintendent
• Kathy Wagner, YSD Director of Student Services/SPED
———
COVID-19 Case and Contact Tracing in the YSD
There will very likely be positive COVID-19 cases at school through-out the school year, which will create angst among parents, students, staff, and community members. This is completely understandable. The South Dakota Department of Health will be leading the COVID-19 Case and Contact Tracing in the YSD. Schools across the state including the Yankton School District will assist the South Dakota Department of Health in the process.
It is very important to note The South Dakota Department of Health will notify a parent of a student who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if the student is confirmed a “Close Contact” related to a COVID-19 exposure at school. The Yankton School District will not be contacting parents confirming whether a student has tested positive for COVID-19 or if the student is confirmed a “Close Contact” related to a COVID-19 exposure at school.
I am recommending parents, students, staff, and community members make note of the following areas in our Yankton School District “Return to School Plan 2020.” The links below will help you to better understand the process being led and used by the South Dakota Department of Health in COVID-19 Case and Contact Tracing in the Yankton School District:
• COVID-19 School Scenarios (under image in Section 1 prior to key points)
• Initiating a case investigation in a K-12 school (image under 1.9)
• What will happen if… (image and link under 1.9)
• Frequently Asked Questions related to Identifying Cases in Schools & Parent Communication (Under information in 1.9)
• What to expect if you’ve had close contact with a positive case (added to resource section in section 1)
These links can be found by going to https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ and clicking on the Yankton School District Return to School Plan 2020 link found under “Recent News.”
———
Communication Pertaining to COVID-19 Case and Contact Tracing in the YSD
I will provide a weekly update to parents through our messaging system pertaining to information I am able to share from the South Dakota Department of Health regarding the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yankton School District. Due to federal laws such as HIPAA and FERPA, as well as protecting individual privacy, no other specific information will be shared.
If there is a need to close a classroom in a particular building, only parents in that building will be notified. If there is a need to close one of our attendance centers in the district or an entire school district closure is necessary, all parents will be notified.
Again, it is very important to note The South Dakota Department of Health will notify a parent for which a student has tested positive for COVID-19 or if the student is confirmed a “Close Contact” related to a COVID-19 exposure at school. The Yankton School District will not be contacting parents confirming whether a student has tested positive for COVID-19 or if the student is confirmed a “Close Contact” related to a COVID-19 exposure at school.
You may find out from your family physician or the South Dakota Department of Health your child has tested positive for COVID-19, which requires Isolation from school or your child is a confirmed “Close Contact.” which requires quarantine. In either case please notify your child’s principal immediately, as you most likely will know this information prior to the school. Please also indicate if the positive case or close contact was due to a possible exposure at school. This will allow for a much quicker mitigation and tracing process for the safety of your child, as well as other children and staff in the school.
———
Closures for COVID-19
The school district will decide on any type of closure whether it be an individual classroom, more than one classroom throughout the school district, an attendance center, or an entire school district closure based upon local and area data related to COVID-19 cases and exposure, as well a case-by-case situations that arise. The Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee will meet to discuss these scenarios.
———
COVID-19 South Dakota Department of Health Parent Hot-line
Parents are welcome to call 1-800-997-2880 regarding any questions related to COVID-19 and their children, as well as family.
———
Community Reminders
In order for our kids to be in school and stay in school we must work together as a community and do the following:
1. Wash Your Hands Often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
2. Avoid Close Contact
• Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
— If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
— Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
• Stay away from large gatherings
3. Cover Your Mouth and Nose With A Mask When Around Others
• You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
• The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
• Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing
4. Clean and Disinfect
• Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
In order to stay in school we need the community to help us in making this happen. Let’s all work together making it a great year for our students and staff!
We can do this — thank you!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.