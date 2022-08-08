Yankton has a driving problem.
More precisely, two Yankton programs — at least — are having difficulties finding enough drivers to offer their services to the fullest extent.
Early last week, the Yankton County Commission heard from Veteran’s Service Officer Cody Mangold, who told the commissioners that his office was having trouble finding drivers to provide transportation to veterans.
“I found out (Monday) that, starting next month, we will most likely be down to one driver, and the one driver is only able to drive once or twice per month,” Mangold said. “It’s huge. I’m going to be losing two drivers, it sounds like.”
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) transportation program offers rides to veterans who need to travel to Sioux Falls for Veterans Administration (VA) medical care. This program helps veterans not only in Yankton but also in Vermillion, Viborg, Irene and other area communities.
It reflects the larger general trend of employers being unable to hire enough employees. In this case, Mangold can’t find the part-time drivers needed to make the program run on all cylinders.
“Getting drivers cleared all the way through the VA normally takes a six-month process,” he said. “I talked to the VA. They understand the urgency in our situation, and they think they can push them through in about six weeks.”
He noted that one problem is that many potential drivers are put off by the requirement of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Also, the drivers must undergo physicals, “so it’s not that easy,” Mangold said.
One small boost has been provided when the Veterans Service Office received a $3,000 grant that allows it to utilize Yankton Transit to assist veterans with transportation.
But that leads to another program having its own driver issues.
Yankton Transit announced last week that it will be unable to transport students to and from school, at least for the fall semester, because it, too, suffers from a lack of drivers.
A story in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan noted that Yankton Transit is down to 14 drivers and has lost about 150 hours of manpower since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
As such, the organization has been forced to stop transporting students in so it can prioritize senior citizens and others who depend on the service.
Yankton Transit officials took this same measure last spring effective through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are actually down to about 50% of our drivers right now. I have eight drivers right now, which is half of what I need,” said Terry Kirchner, Yankton Transit operations manager. “During the school year, we usually run nine buses. Right now, we are running five buses and we are just able to maintain the rides we have.”
He added, “In taking on school kids, the problem we run into is they are at the same time as everyone else. So, at 7:30 a.m., not only do we have school kids, but we also have everybody going to work and medical appointments, everything going on at once. Then it hits us again at 3 p.m.”
The problem is serious and getting worse. It’s impacting people ranging from senior citizens to young students. There are no real alternatives in sight.
And that’s where you could help. If you’re interested in getting certified to operate these buses and vans, even on a part-time basis, contact these agencies and at least talk to them. Find out what’s needed and if it can fit into your schedule. It’s a great opportunity to serve the community with an invaluable service that too many of us take for granted.
———
For more information, contact the Yankton County Veterans Service Office at 605-260-4420 and Yankton Transit at 605-665-4610.
