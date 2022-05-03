Conservative talk shows, and some not so conservative, are reporting a current condition concerning the declining value of the American dollar, most usually called “inflation.” As someone who is fortunate to have lived more than eight decades, this writer will try to explain the situation.
One of my prized possessions is our mother, Frannie’s, dime bank. When full, the bank held $5 in dimes. Not much today. But I remember when our parents were planning to attend a social function in Yankton and it was decided Mom needed a new “outfit”.
Mom took her $5 in dimes to visit Harry Margolin’s JoEllen Shoppe for Women, next door east of the J.C. Penny Store on the southeast corner of Third and Cedar. Laverne J. “Bud” Gregory’s wife, Sally, was one of the lead salespeople at JoEllen’s.
Sally had previously worked for years at Gurney Seed and Nursery. She was the booking agent for Lawrence Welk for years. Welk recognized Bud and Sally on television as friends from his early days in Yankton when they visited his show in California. He gave Bud a set of cuff links that look like accordions. I wear them now for special occasions at Yankton Elks Lodge.
Mom visited with Sally and bought a new blue dress and matching blue shoes for the event: with the $5. These days you cannot buy a Tastee “special” for that. I remember when it was 48 cents.
When I first began my job as proofreader at the Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan in April 1962, I had zero money. I was earning $2 a week for working on the farm. So, I had to be frugal. Mr. and Mrs. James Garvey owned a restaurant west of the Boston Shoe Store then. I found I could buy a good hamburger there for a dime and a Coke for five cents, a life-saver deal.
When I got my first check from the P&D, I was in “hog heaven”, earning minimum wage of 50 cents per hour. After I left the farm to live “in the city”, I began eating breakfast at the Big Plate Cafe which was in the south half of the current Royal Athletic Sport Shop. Breakfast of two eggs, toast and jelly and coffee was 30 cents plus two cents “for the governor.” The Big Plate lunch special was 89 cents and the place was busy.
That business had been opened in the Dirty Thirties. You now have a taste of what your grandparents experienced after the wind and dust of recent weeks with no rain. Clayton “Bal” Balfany opened the business and sold burgers for five cents. He advertised “Pay a dime to see Bal and get a burger free”.
Our Dad took me into that restaurant in the early Forties. Mr. Balfany came over to me carrying a large white onion and a butcher knife. He said, “You like onions on your burger, Jimmy?” I said, “Yes, please.” And he said, “Good. That is the only way we serve ‘em.” That still is the only way I like them, with onions and pickles.
I continued to patronize that business. By the late Sixties, it was owned by Ray Rupiper and he hired two Yankton College graduates, Mary and Irene Kolar, to work in the late afternoon and evening.
Many evenings, I ate supper in there, talking to the Kolar girls. Irene later worked at the Yankton Library. I could buy a double hamburger for 50 cents and a large tin container of chocolate malt for 50 cents. It was an amazing deal, and I knew it at the time.
Don Robinson Jr. introduced me to Happy Jack’s Supper Club in the mid-Sixties. He was enjoying a gorgeous filet steak, medium rare, just pink in the middle. I said that I wished I could afford that steak. He replied that it was only 75 cents more than the $1.75 steak sandwich I was working on. I never again ate anything but the filet. It was the same size and medium rare, pink in the center every time.
Many people I talk to these days never knew Happy Jacks. It was located south of East Highway 50, across from the John Deere and Ford/New Holland dealerships. Larry O’Malley was the host/greeter, his older brother, Jack, who ran O’Malley’s in downtown Yankton with his wife Christine, came out to tend bar at the supper club. Their mother and their sister, Mary Ann, were the cooks and their younger sister, Betty, with whom I went to high school, was the lead waitress.
My younger brother, Larry, worked for the City of Yankton and we enjoyed a Happy Jack’s filet occasionally. Larry is one of those guys who cannot eat a meal without bread. He asked one of the waitresses if he could have another roll. They were cleaning up after a busy night. When the waitress still did not respond, Larry said, “We need another hand grenade over here.” No response. So, he threw half of his last roll in the direction of the unresponsive waitress, at which time Larry and I ducked under our table and Betty O’Malley ducked under the table she was cleaning. Then Betty stood up and said to the astonished waitress, “Dammit, get ‘em some more hand grenades.”
As the years progressed at the P&D, Congress approved more minimum wage increases and spent more money, much more money, all “for our own good.” As city editor, I was being paid about $176 a week, on call night and day to the point I slept with a police scanner beside the bed. If a barn burned in Gayville during the night, the new managing editor (who I have now outlived) expected me to have a picture and info for “cutlines” under the picture ready by 10 a.m.
Inflation under the former peanut farmer/president literally ate up all our money. Reporters and commentators talk about current inflation being as bad as 40 years ago. That is what we were dealing with then. I could not feed my family on what the P&D paid me, and I decided to quit after 21 years, and I sold cars for 20 years.
Wish I could go back to Happy Jack’s for another of those medium rare filets and maybe some hand grenades. But Larry, Jack, Mary Ann and Betty are now gone.
They were the only business I ever knew about that would run a two-column ad in the P&D stating they would be closed for three weeks for their annual vacation. I have a reliable source who explained that when L.E. “Bud” Welfl, local contractor for whom the firm is still named, paid his annual food and bar tab, that is what prompted the vacation. One morning on my way to work at the P&D, I saw two big Cadillacs heading for the old Meridian Bridge. I waved goodbye to the O’Malleys who were headed to Vegas for three weeks.
Three weeks later, the P&D would run an ad explaining that Happy Jack’s Supper Club would reopen the next Monday evening. That night folks were sitting in their cars waiting for Larry to open the door and welcome them back. Those were the days.
