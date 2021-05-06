It’s always something, it seems. For me, that lament has been particularly true the last few years, for a variety of reasons.
With that in mind, I must confess that I’ve been spending quite a bit of time lately girding myself for what I suspect will be our next big headache — a hot summer and a year of drought.
I’m not doing this out of pessimism but rather out of science. Literally every long-range weather outlook I’ve seen for the coming months is calling for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation — or, as the AccuWeather service terms it last week, “hot” and “drought.” Granted, they could all be wrong and things could shift quite quickly, and that would not be totally shocking. But at the moment, all those long-range predictions seem to be aligning toward something inevitable.
So, I’m bracing myself for what’s to come, which appears to be arriving already. The hit-and-mostly-miss rain opportunities, the hopeful radar images that move off to anywhere else, the promising forecasts that dwindle to nothing … these are familiar ghosts from droughts past.
This feels like such a sudden turnabout — perhaps not so different from what we saw a decade ago when we endured record flooding in 2011 and record drought in 2012. A few years ago, it was so wet that every time a few clouds appeared in the sky, it filled up weather gauges. Two years ago, there was so much water left after the bomb cyclone that there were many farm fields that never got planted and every country road was an adventure in sloppy, destructive mud. (Remember when a burn ban was declared two years ago because there was a concern that fire trucks would sink into the soft roads?)
But more than just those memories hound me today.
Instead, I recall the warnings.
Early last year, about a month before the pandemic began, a retired Iowa State climatologist, Ellwyn Taylor, spoke at the Southeast Research Farm’s annual meeting in Yankton. During his presentation, he predicted a coming dry cycle.
“If we’re going to have a dust bowl this century, when can we expect it to be?” he asked during his presentation. “We’ve seen dust bowls in 1847 and 1936, which would put the next Dust Bowl at 2025.”
Based on historical averages, he said the Midwest drought cycle “is due to recur beginning in 2021.”
Welcome to the future …?
Taylor’s prediction was not tied to climate change theories but rather to historical analyses showing a prevalence of severe drought cycles every 89 years.
The thing is, his warning last year was nothing new: He delivered that very same warning when he spoke to a Yankton audience at an AgriVisions event in 2013.
“Look out for 2025,” he said back then. “If there is a year like the Dust Bowl this century, (2025) is the most likely.”
I’ve remembered his projections ever since, and now, as I see the rain that doesn’t fall and feel that frustration of missed precipitation opportunities, Taylor’s words loom larger in my thoughts.
Of course, there’s a chance that climate change could throw in a wild card that snaps this cycle, given the dramatic cause-and-effect nature of weather patterns now.
But so far, the evidence suggests otherwise.
This past weekend, Yankton unofficially fell behind in its normal precipitation for the year. While that’s basically playing with numbers, it does feel like a symbolic reinforcement these days, especially this week when the area missed out on some appreciable rain again.
What actually will happen next is anyone’s guess, although Taylor’s educated guesses may be better than most. Either way, I’ll watch the skies for whatever the future holds and hope for the best.
But I’ve been down this arid, dust-choked road too many times before not to steel myself for the worst.
