As of this writing, the Yankton City Commission was scheduled on Monday night to name members to a committee to help guide next year’s centennial celebration of the Meridian Bridge.
This looming recognition is important for the community, both in terms of looking back and planning ahead.
In historical terms, the Meridian Bridge changed Yankton dramatically, even before its official grand opening in October 1924.
Yankton civic leaders spent years trying to find a way to build a permanent bridge over the Missouri River. Up until that point, ferryboats were used to cross the river, as well as pontoon bridges in the summer and traversing over ice in the winter. This was very much a 19th century approach to dealing with the river that defined this town and made it one of the leading cities of the old Dakota Territory. The 20th century effort to build this bridge required years of fundraising and planning, forging a unique bond within this community. It’s no surprise that the bridge opened with a mammoth celebration and was heralded by officials around the region and from South Dakota and Nebraska. It became, and remains, the city’s most recognizable landmark.
But the work didn’t end there. To retire the debt, a toll was collected on Meridian Bridge traffic for 29 years, until the bridge was finally paid off in 1953. The “Toll Free in ’53” event inspired another big celebration.
As the bridge appeared to approach the end of its usefulness to handle modern-day traffic in the 1990s, efforts began to secure and build a new bridge while dealing with the dispensation (one way or another) of the old structure. This was eventually accomplished, leading to the construction of Discovery Bridge and the conversion of Meridian Bridge to a pedestrian walkway.
In short, nothing about the Meridian Bridge — from building it and paying for it to converting it to an alternate use — has ever been easy.
The construction of the bridge stands as one of the most important feats in Yankton’s long history. It is worth remembering and, certainly, well worth celebrating.
But the Meridian Bridge story never ends. Officials are discussing what the future of the structure will look like. The century-old structure will need repairs and maintenance, or there will eventually have to be a way to dismantle the structure. Neither approach will be inexpensive, and the decisions to each end will require a lot of community discussion and involvement.
The celebration of Meridian Bridge’s 100th anniversary presents a prime opportunity to not only remember the past but also to begin a serious public discussion of its future.
