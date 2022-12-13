As the entire world knows by now, former President Donald Trump, the presumptive leader of the Republican Party, has called for the “termination” of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s landmark demand, if implemented, would eviscerate the Constitution, American democracy and the rule of law.

Setting aside calls during the Civil War from Confederate leaders for the overthrow of the Constitution and the Union, no high-ranking American official, past or present, has ever sought the termination of the Constitution. No delegate to the Constitutional Convention ever urged the termination of the Constitution. No previous president has called for it. Certainly, no Supreme Court Justice has ever commanded it. In the annals of American legal history, Confederate officials and former President Trump are the sole occupiers of this platform.

