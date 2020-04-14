For the time being, physically attending local government meetings is nearly a thing of the past — and, hopefully, of the not-too-distant future.
Monday night, the Yankton City Commission voted to suspend leaving open the commission meeting room at RTEC for public access when the commissioners are meeting via video conferencing. This decision was made in light of executive actions taken by Gov. Kristi Noem last week to further protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yankton School Board has adopted basically the same policy. It used video conferencing to hold its monthly meeting Tuesday night, as the administration building, where the meetings are usually held, is currently off-limits to the public.
Residents could still participate in these meetings via the internet, as well as by submitting questions or comments beforehand.
Meanwhile, as of this writing, the Yankton County Commission is still allowing the public to attend its meetings at the County Government Center, but only 10 people are permitted in the room and physical distancing is practiced. Whether the county decides to go the same route as the city and school district remains to be seen; it wouldn’t be surprising if it did.
These moves are logical, and the decision to permit this during this extraordinary period makes sense.
But this method for conducting public meetings is far from ideal. This is where vigilance will be needed from everyone involved: the elected and public officials, the media and the citizenry.
Open and transparent government is essential to our democracy, and the best way to make that happen is with as few moving parts and hurdles as possible. When someone can attend a public meeting and speak directly to a public official on an issue, that’s the straightest, purest line of communication between two points.
However, doing things via video conferencing can be cumbersome, as we’ve already seen. It’s something that was mentioned at Monday’s City Commission meeting.
For the time being, there will be more moving parts involved in order for the public to interact with the City Commission. Residents can follow along on the city’s YouTube channel and send questions to the administrator, who can then relay them to the city manager to be addressed. It will be a difficult process, and it could be one that some people may have little patience or the technological skills to pursue.
That’s why it’s going to require a lot more work for everyone to keep things as open and interactive as possible.
Yes, there are many inconveniences in all this, but it’s also the safest way to continue conducting the public’s business while at the same time promoting safety during this pandemic.
Hopefully, this will be a very short-term situation; we suspect that the longer these kinds of remote meetings are done, the greater the willingness will be with everyone to get back to the familiar setting of public meetings and direct, convenient interchange.
For now, we must make do. And we must make it work.
