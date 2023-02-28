Two weeks of the 2023 legislative session remain with the completion of Week 7.

This week had several bills important to South Dakota’s number one industry which is Agriculture. Senate Bill 185 would have created a new government board and increased government regulations on Ag landowners in South Dakota. All the major agricultural groups in South Dakota, along with several  business groups, opposed SB 185. Government at all levels seems to grow and increase regulations all the time. I voted against SB 185; it was defeated in the Senate, 23 to 11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.