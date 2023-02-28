Two weeks of the 2023 legislative session remain with the completion of Week 7.
This week had several bills important to South Dakota’s number one industry which is Agriculture. Senate Bill 185 would have created a new government board and increased government regulations on Ag landowners in South Dakota. All the major agricultural groups in South Dakota, along with several business groups, opposed SB 185. Government at all levels seems to grow and increase regulations all the time. I voted against SB 185; it was defeated in the Senate, 23 to 11.
Senate Bill 18 increased funding for the new livestock complex at the South Dakota State Fair. Funding was appropriated last year but the costs for the project have increased. The State Fair is important to the whole state and attendance has been strong. SB 18 needed 24 voted to pass; it passed the Senate, 26 to 9; I voted in favor.
Senate Bill 201 would have lowered the penalty for ingestion of a controlled susbtance and provided treatment for those convicted. SB 201 would have accomplished two important things: reducing government spending and getting people the help they need.SB 201 was defeated by one vote; 18-17; I voted in favor.
With the completion of Crossover Day in Week 7, the Senate will continue to see more House bills during Week 8. Discussions on spending priorities and possible tax cuts will continue.
