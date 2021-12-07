Yankton has a big decision looming.
City officials are preparing to address the future of its wastewater treatment plant, which is located at the mouth of Marne Creek to the east of Riverside Park. With the City Commission set to discuss the matter during its meeting next Monday, it’s time to figure out just what that future is going to be.
During the commission’s most recent meeting on Nov. 22, Director of Environmental Services Kyle Goodmanson discussed the options, which are either refurbishing the existing facility, which was built in 1964, or building a new facility at a new site.
Goodmanson made it clear that doing nothing was simply unworkable.
“This timeline is pushed up a lot because of the funding, but also the reality of it is, the do-nothing option is not sustainable very soon,” Goodmanson said. “If we look at the breakdowns and the issues we’ve had with equipment, and we look at that 20-year window that we’re in — it’s time to start replacing equipment at that facility.”
Which leaves the city confronting two options — and one timely opportunity.
The options are rehabilitating the current plant at a cost of $44 million or build a new plant at a new location for $88 million. Both plans are going to include price hikes for city residents.
The opportunity comes in the form of considerable federal funding currently available to assist in whatever option is pursued.
Right now, city residents probably don’t really have an appetite for new projects with new expenses. In the wake of the aquatic center funding and the school district opt-out, asking them to pay more is going to be a difficult matter.
But at this point, it’s practically unavoidable. Kicking the matter down the road means the inevitable work will become even costlier whenever we finally run out of road, and the federal dollars may not be available down the line.
Thus, like it or not, the time to act is now.
Literally, as it turns out. The deadline for applying for money from the State Revolving Fund is Jan. 1, and if American Recovery Plan Act funds are used, the project must be done by 2026, which doesn’t offer a lot of time to get a project drawn up.
This, then, seems like the most prudent moment to act.
However, how the city will act — and what the public wants — are still unknowns.
That’s why there’s a lot on the line at next Monday’s City Commission meeting, which will feature a public hearing on the options. Whatever path is ultimately chosen will not be cheap, but the opportunity to tap into grant money to upgrade a vital component of Yankton’s infrastructure, and lessen the overall cost to residents, is on the table right now and needs to be determined.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.