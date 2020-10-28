Greetings, P&D readers!
As I write this, we are getting our first major snowfall of the year. While I wish we had our basement finished at this point, I am proud to say progress continues. Our funding has been released from HUD and our contractor is finalizing the project schedule. I am confident we will be breaking ground within the next several weeks.
In order to make room for the basement renovations, we have been searching for a storage property that will have ample space for both furniture and household donations. I am happy to announce that we have been offered a very nice temporary property that includes a loading dock (and no stairs)! While we would like to move into a permanent storage location, the reality is that process will take longer than we initially realized. We are extremely fortunate to have this temporary space, as we need an empty basement to begin renovations. I will announce where that will be in the very near future. Along with the move will come a change in how we accept donations. Soon we will no longer be accepting donations at our main location. Rather, we will have volunteers at our storage unit at set times each week. I will inform the community once we have those details set in stone.
Another exciting announcement is about our furniture program. In 2016, we began accepting larger furniture items to give to clients once they established housing. One of our employees has a pick-up and has dedicated some of his time every week for the last four years to pick up and deliver furniture to Pathways clients, as well as clients from partner agencies. The reason we started this is because there was no existing resource for free furniture. As you may know, furniture isn’t cheap — even used furniture can still be several hundred dollars. When someone is starting from scratch, it is expensive to furnish a home. Through our community’s donations, we are able to provide every client with the essentials to start fresh. Recently, The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery provided Pathways with a one-time $25,000 gift in honor of Sister Kevin Irwin, who was one of the founding members of the original Yankton Area Homeless Shelter. Sister Kevin worked tirelessly with those experiencing homelessness as well as clients who may also have been divorced or widowed. This gift will enable us to hire a dedicated furniture staff, as well as a vehicle to use for pickups and deliveries. In turn, this will have tremendous impact on our community for years to come. Our sincere thanks to the Benedictine Sisters for their continued support of Pathways!
We also gained some new supporters in recent months, as members of the Lewis & Clark Abate motorcycle club held an auction for Pathways and raised funds for our general operating expenses. We hope this will be ongoing in years to come. Thank you to Lena and her colleagues for all of the work they put into the event. We appreciate their support and look forward to strengthening our partnership next year!
Outside of program expansion and changes, our staff, volunteers and clients are continuing to stay healthy and productive. Our 2020 numbers have already surpassed 2019’s totals, in terms of clients served across all programs, nights and services provided, and financial assistance given through our Homeless Prevention, Rapid Rehousing and Security Deposit Assistance programs. As winter settles in and 2020 comes to a close, we expect the need to continue and possibly increase.
To stay informed, please watch for an upcoming press release with information about our furniture and donation acceptance policies. As a reminder, we also have accounts on Facebook and Twitter where the information will be published. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy and think of how you can make a positive difference in our community.
Thank you for reading!
September Statistics
• Emergency Shelter
Fifty-five unduplicated people received shelter in September for a total of 722 shelter nights. The 55 people broke down to 13 individual men, 7 individual women and 10 families with 21 children.
Twenty-five clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 1 client was removed due to rule violation. 29 clients carried over into October.
Our waiting list sits at 44 people: 13 individual men, 6 individual women, and 10 families with 9 children.
• Homeless Prevention
Two households (1F, 2M, 1C) began Homeless Prevention enrollments in September after receiving eviction notices. HP Services totaled $5,208. Enrollments for two households ended in September (one for program completion and one for occupancy change).
• Rapid Rehousing
Seven households (3F, 5M, 6C) began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in September. RH services totaled $5,753. Five households completed their program in September.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
Four households (2F, 2M, 6C) received deposits totaling $2,412. All households were literally homeless and entered into housing that was either income-based apartments or with RH support.
• Current Needs
While we are encouraging physical distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Projects include some basic construction, organizing donations, and assistance with organizing our furniture storage. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
