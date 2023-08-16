On behalf of the entire school staff, school board and administration, I welcome our students and parents to the start of the 2023-24 school year! Our first day of school with students and staff will be on Monday, Aug. 21, in your child’s respective learning center.

The Yankton School District has a very proud tradition of excellence in academics, activities, fine arts and other school related programs. We are proud of our students and will continue providing them with an excellent education.

