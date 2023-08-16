On behalf of the entire school staff, school board and administration, I welcome our students and parents to the start of the 2023-24 school year! Our first day of school with students and staff will be on Monday, Aug. 21, in your child’s respective learning center.
The Yankton School District has a very proud tradition of excellence in academics, activities, fine arts and other school related programs. We are proud of our students and will continue providing them with an excellent education.
It is a great time to be a Buck and Gazelle in the Yankton School District. We are going to have a remarkable school year!
EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
Work has begun on the new Trailhead Learning Center — “Where the Journey Begins”!
This will be a very special learning center focusing on our youngest learners in the Yankton School District.
There is much work to be done both in the construction of this new facility and planning for our fall of 2025 move-in date. The input from our staff, parents and community is always welcome and appreciated.
GOLDEN LIFETIME ACTIVITY PASS BEYOND SUCCESSFUL
Residents of the Yankton School District who are 65 years of age and above may obtain a Golden Lifetime Activity Pass. The pass allows for free admission into all Yankton School District regular season activities.
The Golden Lifetime Activity Pass may be obtained at the Yankton School District Administration Building. Those wishing to obtain the pass must show an I.D. with birthdate and residence verification. A driver’s license would suffice as an I.D.
We have provided over 1,300 Golden Lifetime Activity Passes since we began the program! This is a terrific way to get involved with the Yankton School District and enjoy a number of wonderful activities.
Yankton School District Phone App
Stay connected with YSD during the 2023-24 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
The public is welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
Thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead the Yankton School District. You are welcome to contact me at any time to visit. I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or one of our school buildings. I would also come to your facility or meeting place.
If there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in the future, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Let’s continue to have a great year!
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
