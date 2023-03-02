There were a lot of mixed feelings in my head Sunday. I was at Mount Marty’s Cimpl Arena shooting photos at the “Battle of the Badges” basketball games, a fundraising event featuring law enforcement, first responders and local all-stars that was being held for the first time since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seemingly eons ago, the 2020 “Badges” event was one of the final activities I recall covering just before the pandemic derailed the world. (I wouldn’t be back inside Cimpl Arena again until 13 months later when I was there for the NAIA National Indoor Track Meet, which was actually being held in the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, a facility that was still under construction when the pandemic started.) I’ve often looked back on that last “Badges” event with an odd mix of nostalgia and dread. For a long time, it felt good to think back on a moment when I was blissfully unaware of what was coming next, but that realization also produced a sinking dread.

