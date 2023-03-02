There were a lot of mixed feelings in my head Sunday. I was at Mount Marty’s Cimpl Arena shooting photos at the “Battle of the Badges” basketball games, a fundraising event featuring law enforcement, first responders and local all-stars that was being held for the first time since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seemingly eons ago, the 2020 “Badges” event was one of the final activities I recall covering just before the pandemic derailed the world. (I wouldn’t be back inside Cimpl Arena again until 13 months later when I was there for the NAIA National Indoor Track Meet, which was actually being held in the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse, a facility that was still under construction when the pandemic started.) I’ve often looked back on that last “Badges” event with an odd mix of nostalgia and dread. For a long time, it felt good to think back on a moment when I was blissfully unaware of what was coming next, but that realization also produced a sinking dread.
By contrast, last Sunday reminded me of how much has changed these past three years. It feels like we’re in a better place now, although COVID still remains an issue no matter how much we wish or behave otherwise. We’re living life again. For me, Sunday’s “Badges” event felt like we had circled back around to the beginning — almost, anyway.
That circle has covered a lot of terrain since 2020 as we’ve endured so much medically, mentally, socially and politically.
But the circle has never quite closed.
This past week momentarily refocused the COVID issue back on its murky origins. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) came out with its assessment that the outbreak may have originated with an incident at a lab in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. And FBI Director Christopher Wray told Fox News that his agency also believed COVID may have originated in a Wuhan lab. And with that, the COVID circle began spinning like a dizzy top.
These developments may add to the pandemic mystery, or not. Either way, they must be kept in perspective.
The DOE said its conclusion was reached with “low confidence,” which NPR reported as meaning, by federal standards, “the information used in the analysis is scant, questionable, fragmented or that solid analytical conclusions cannot be inferred from the information.” Thus, there are a lot of holes that still need to be filled.
Meanwhile, despite the FBI’s take, the U.S. intelligence community in general remains divided on COVID’s origins. The Wall Street Journal reported that at least four agencies still lean toward the outbreak occurring naturally and/or in a Wuhan market, although the BBC noted this conclusion was also reached with “a low level of certainty.”
On the other hand, the scientific community is far less divided on the matter. NPR reported the widespread belief among virologists that there is “very convincing” data and “overwhelming evidence” suggesting an animal origin to the outbreak.
Studies reported in the journal Science last summer offered considerable evidence that the pandemic likely began with animals in a marketplace. The peer-reviewed studies noted that the first major COVID outbreak was reported in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan (but located not far from the Wuhan Institute of Virology). While the facts aren’t conclusive, the studies featured photographic evidence of caged animals at the market near where the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found on several surfaces. One study went so far as to pinpoint a specific stall where the coronavirus was likely first transmitted from an animal to a human. In other words, these studies offered a little more than “low confidence” analysis.
Regarding the DOE report and the FBI stance, virologist Angela Rasmussen, who was part of one of the peer-reviewed studies, told NPR, “Many other (news) outlets are presenting this as new conclusive proof that the lab origin hypothesis is equally as plausible as the zoonotic (animal to human) origin hypothesis, and that is a misrepresentation of the evidence for either.”
However, there remains the same underlying conclusion on every take: No one is 100% sure. And with China’s continued recalcitrance in cooperating with investigations, it may well remain that way.
We may never know exactly how COVID-19 began, no matter how much people fill in the myriad blanks with conjecture and conspiracies, and even though scientists seem to have more substantive pieces of the puzzle with which to formulate possible conclusions.
That leads us back to where our pandemic nightmare started — to the beginning of a circle that seems unable to find an end.
Sunday’s “Badges” event, at least, reminded me of long-ago days just before darkness fell and our lives stopped, back when everything seemed normal and we could ignore the gathering clouds.
However, while I sense we’re closer to the end than the beginning of this saga, I get the weary feeling that it may yet be a long time before the COVID circle is closed for good.
(0) comments
