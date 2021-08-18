A warm welcome to our students and parents as we begin the 2021-22 school year! Our first day of school with students and staff will be on Monday, Aug. 23.
The 2020-21 school year was challenging, yet a success in many ways. We did not experience a major outbreak of COVID-19 exposures or cases in our school. We did not have to require district-wide Remote Learning or implement our Hybrid Model of Learning. Rather, we remained in school all year, and provided school activities and instruction throughout the school year.
I have deep gratitude for our parents, students, staff, school board, administration and community. A sincere “thank you” goes out to all for the many wonderful contributions made as we maneuvered together through these very difficult times.
The impact of COVID-19 on our students, staff and community continues to be challenging at best. While we are not done getting through these events, we are about to embrace a new school year filled with hope, compassion, respect and much learning to take place.
YSD SAFE RETURN TO SCHOOL 2021-22 PLAN
While the Yankton School District Safe Return to School Plan 2021-22 may not answer every question, scenario or situation, it will provide the foundation as we approach the opening of the 2021-22 school year in the Yankton School District.
As we all know there are still some uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Please know this plan will be a fluid plan that may require us to make changes throughout the school year. Thus, some areas of the plan may not be as specific as one would like for that very reason.
We will continue to overcome COVID-19 through our actions of collaboration, agree to disagree respectfully and support for decisions made by the Yankton School District. Let’s show our children how this can and should be done.
We all deeply care about our children in this community and will make the best decisions possible to ensure the safety and well-being for our children, staff and community.
The Yankton School District Safe Return to School Plan 2021-22 can be found by going to the following Link: https://bit.ly/3xoCmkl.
YSD’S COVID-19 HEALTH CARE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee will work together using data from the S.D. Department of Health, as well as local COVID-19 related data to determine the need for any type of school closure recommendations and transitioning among learning models, in-person, hybrid learning or remote learning.
Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee members are:
• Dr. Dave Withrow — YMC;
• Dr. Scott Hitunen — ASHH/Yankton County Health Officer;
• Dr. Jill Sternquist — YMC /Yankton School Board President;
• Dr. Beth Mikkelsen — Retired Physician YMC/ASHH;
• Elizabeth Healy — Infectious Disease Specialist Avera Sacred Heart Hospital;
• Frani Kieffer — Yankton School Board Vice-President;
• Dr. Wayne Kindle — YSD Superintendent;
• Ryan Mors — YSD Activities Director;
• Jerome Klimisch — YSD Director of Student Services/SPED.
COMMUNICATION PERTAINING TO COVID-19 CASES
I will provide weekly updates through our messaging system and website pertaining to information I am able to share. Due to federal laws such as HIPAA and FERPA, as well as protecting individual privacy, no other specific information will be shared.
If there is a need to close a classroom in a particular building, only parents in that building will be notified. If there is a need to close one of our attendance centers in the district or an entire school district closure is necessary, all parents will be notified.
The South Dakota Department of Health will conduct contact tracing. The South Dakota Department of Health will be contacting parents confirming whether a student has tested positive for COVID-19 and steps regarding isolation. They will also contact parents if the student is confirmed a “Close Contact” and steps regarding quarantine.
SCHOOL DISTRICT CLOSURES FOR COVID-19
The school district may need to decide upon a closure whether it be an individual classroom, more than one classroom throughout the school district, an attendance center or an entire school district closure. This decision will be based upon local, school and area data related to COVID-19 cases and exposure, as well a case-by-case situations that arise. The Yankton School District COVID-19 Health Care Advisory Committee will provide guidance regarding these scenarios.
COVID-19 SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH PARENT HOTLINE
Parents are welcome to call 1-800-997-2880 regarding any questions related to COVID-19 and their children, as well as family.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
