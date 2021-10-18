A subtle tactic used in fighting any conflict is to instill doubt in the justification of the cause. Sun Tzu wrote: “All warfare is based on deception.” This principle is being blatantly applied in advertising, social media, network news and all the movements dealing with racism, discrimination, poverty, health care, man-made climate change and illegal immigration by claiming it is hurtful, selfish, ignorant and insensitive if one disagrees.
This brainwashing always starts at a very early age with the replacement of trust, previously reserved for God and our parents. The distrust in public education is based on their messaging that is inconsistent with our core values and seen as indoctrination that must to be questioned and opposed.
Joseph McCarthy was a zealous opponent of communism. His tactics, impugned to this day, are now vindicated as communism is alive and thriving in the United States with their tactics exceeding that of McCarthy’s.
The public education system and politicians use all the tricks found in Sun Tzu’s “Art of War.” This explains the drive for government overseeing the curriculums for pre-K education and child care programs. Advancing Critical Race Theory and Sex Education Programs are part of “divide and conquer,” allowing situational ethics to replace the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.
Impressionable young minds are being reconditioned to regard freedom and liberty as selfish, forcing them to disregard obvious hypocritical behavior by those professing this philosophy. They use illegal immigration, abortion, man-made climate change and unlimited spending to twist logic into a guilt trip if one does not conform. They also try to recharacterize references to God and His doctrines to show their causes to be reasonable and just. They condemn rebellion against injustice and disobedience to Judeo Christian laws as insensitive and unfair to the less fortunate.
“Just wars and rebellions” are fought in defense of our core values of truth, fairness, sustainability and integrity. These are the bedrock of our nation and the formula for its unique success that caused this nation to freely transition into a constitutional republic with free and open elections. By not requiring ID, having mail-in ballots, early voting with technology has interfered with any hope of having open and transparent elections.
These tactics allowing lies, unjust biases, unsustainable policies and advocates for rights of non-citizens over legal citizens must be stopped. Inaction against these attacks is complicit, giving permission to tolerate these evils.
We are taught that we should be like children of God, trusting and believing God’s promise that right will prevail. Knowing where the line is between blind obedience and confrontation is obtained through prayers of petition for greater faith, insight and courage. God does help those who help themselves. Prayer is conversation with God to resolve these problems, but the problems must be understood before we can solve it.
Regardless of the problems we see, there must be balance as evil must exist. We cannot understand what is hot without cold, up without down and therefore we cannot understand good unless we know what evil looks like. Our desire for freedom to discover this is God given and no government may assume the right to give it to us or take it away.
