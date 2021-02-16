Unfortunately, perhaps the biggest headline from the South Dakota Legislature the past few days is very relatable for too many people, and was mostly and arguably avoidable.
As of this writing, eight lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, and all members of the House of Representatives are now considered close contacts.
There was also a social media report Monday night that at least one unnamed lobbyist in Pierre has tested positive.
Relatable? Absolutely, for this specter has been hanging over all our heads since the arrival of COVID-19 last March. We have long been lectured about the need to incorporate social distancing into our daily lives and to practice safety procedures at every opportunity. Certainly, some people take it more seriously than others, but, to be clear, NO ONE has missed out on this message.
Of course, what one does with that message is up to them, and the Legislature has, in a broad sense, not offered the best example to the public on how to cope with the coronavirus.
Make no mistake, there have been exceptions. Some lawmakers have been very diligent about wearing masks and staying safe while working at the capitol. Good for them.
On the other hand, we’ve encountered too many reports and seen too many photos of lawmakers gathered in meetings or in large groups while not wearing masks. There is no mask mandate at the capitol — instead, masks are strong encouraged. This puts the responsibility on the legislators.
And now, we’re seeing the consequences of their actions or inactions.
This is particularly frustrating since legislators lost one of their fellow lawmakers, Rep. Bob Glanzer of Huron, to COVID-19 last spring; it was one of the first and most high-profile COVID deaths in the state. And yet, it seems to have made little impact on his fellow lawmakers.
This is not exactly leadership by example.
House leaders have decided to let lawmakers conduct business in committees and on the floor remotely this week. That will help protect the lawmakers who haven’t been infected, but it comes a little late in the process. But better late than never.
Of course, the real test will come each day now as lawmakers gather, and it will come when lawmakers come back to do their work in person. Will they approach things differently? Will they wear masks and practice social distancing? Will they change how they conduct business?
A lot of eyes will be on Pierre to see, through their actions, how the lawmakers will answer these questions.
kmh
