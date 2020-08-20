This won’t REALLY be an August weekend unlike any other in Yankton, for I actually do recollect long-ago summers before there was ever such a thing called Riverboat Days.
But that memory is so distant, which points to the inescapable and amazing impact Riverboat Days has had on this community since its debut in 1984.
Oddly enough, we may appreciate that a little more this weekend, which would have been Riverboat Days 2020. We’ll realize it when there aren’t tens of thousands of people coming to town, when there isn’t a packed house at the bull-riding arena, when there isn’t a throng of people lining the streets Saturday morning for the Riverboat Days parade, when there isn’t fireworks exploding above the river tonight, when there isn’t great music or the smell of grilled foods filling the air, when there isn’t a forest of artist/craft kiosks in the park, when there won’t be that bizarre echo chamber of a hundred voices bouncing into your ears when you walk into the beer shelter, when there isn’t a swarming sea of painted young faces and eager shoppers washing across the festival grounds …
That’s what Riverboat Days is.
But not this year in the middle of this pandemic, which has delivered an unwanted quiet during what should be some noisier, busier times.
Although the festival itself has been sidelined this year, so many Riverboat Days memories are flashing through my head that it almost feels like it’s still starting tonight for real.
(I believe my very first memory of it hails from 1984. I drove by Riverside Park along Levee Street to see how this new “thing by the river” was going and saw a smattering of people, many of them lined up at a booth that sold homemade onion rings, which was THE top attraction of Riverboat Days the first couple years.)
Riverboat Days is easily one of the biggest success stories this town has ever had in terms of a central community activity. There have been other attempts to create such celebrations; Yankton even hosted the state fair in the late 19th century. But none of them had the staying power that Riverboat Days has built up through all these years.
The festival was founded, in part, as a means to allow Yankton to do something it hadn’t been good at for decades: utilizing the Missouri River that flows right by its front door.
I’ve written before about how Yankton has always struggled to really capitalize on its role as a river town. The Riverside Park that we know today, and which serves as the hub of Riverboat Days, was only developed to its potential in the 1980s. Decades before that, it had been part of the town’s “red light” district, then it became a landfill. I first knew it as a mostly-undeveloped open field — sitting right next to one of the biggest rivers on the continent. The idea to revitalize the area and turn it into something attractive and people friendly finally arrived, but it still says something that there is practically no commercial property along the river; it has instead been occupied by infrastructure. In a way, that’s a waste, but it’s the hand we’ve dealt ourselves.
Anyway, Riverboat Days came along as a means not only to celebrate Yankton’s river past but also to have some fun with it. In some ways, Riverboat Days may represent one of Yankton’s best overall uses of the river since the steamboat days in the 19th century.
The festival grew nicely from its modest start and has evolved into a popular, lucrative community centerpiece. It’s the town’s staple summer event and one of the top attractions in the region.
It’s always been an exhausting but fun adventure for me. I can’t calculate how many photos I’ve ever shot during all the Riverboat Days celebrations I’ve covered, or how many miles I’ve walked.
For me, Riverboat Days also heralded the official arrival of “late summer,” when my thoughts could start drifting ahead to cooler autumn days on the horizon. School was usually starting and the fall sports seasons were kicking in. Riverboat Days told me change was in the air, no matter how hot or mild the weather was.
This year, it won’t be the same — but perhaps that’s not a totally bad thing. This weekend, I’ll occasionally contemplate what I might otherwise be doing and think about my past experiences at the festival. For many of us, it could rev up our engines for the return of Riverboat Days next year, when it may feel simultaneously familiar and fresh.
This weekend will be a chance for Yankton to remember what life was like without Riverboat Days, and an opportunity to look forward to its return next year (hopefully) when it would be a welcome rebirth of our summertime normal along the sleepy shores of the Missouri River. And who would have thought that when this Riverboat Days idea was born?
